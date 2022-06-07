ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whodunit? Who Cares

By Dominique Paul Noth
Milwaukee Rep season subscribers surely didn’t expect such a precipitous drop in accomplishment at the Quadracci Playhouse, moving from the best show of the season in April-May’s Titanic the Musical, about the 20th century’s largest ocean disaster, to the worst show of the season surrounding Dame Agatha Christie’s greatest Hercules Poirot...

