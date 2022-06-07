Whodunit? Who Cares

Alex Garland has been a mainstay in science fiction for the past decade now if not longer. Ex Machina and Annihilation he’s had direct involvement in; but has also worked on films like Dredd, The Beach and more; as well as the excellent miniseries Devs that aired on FX, pairing with Jessie Buckley and a folk horror premise akin to Ben Wheatley’s In the Earth felt like a fascinating set-up, coupled with an unsettling trailer that saw Buckley’s character Harper have an echo respond to her in the woods, really created an uneasy mindset going in. The origins of Men are evident and easy to see - from recent movies like Hot Fuzz to the classics of Straw Dogs and The Wicker Man, there's a heavy shadow over this film, and the score creates a sense of mythic quality that matches in with the folk horror of the set-up.

