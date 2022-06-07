ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diablo Immortal: Should you buy the Battle Pass on Android?

By Anthony J Nash
Should you buy the Diablo Immortal Battle Pass?

Best answer: If you plan on playing a lot of Diablo Immortal, yes. The game's Battle Pass comes in at $4.99, and while it doesn't allow you to unlock future Battle Passes like other games might, it's still worth it for the extra loot and upgradeable items you'll find inside of it.

What is inside Diablo Immortal's Battle Pass?

Battle Passes are all the rage in gaming nowadays, and the recently released Diablo Immortal is no different. The latest offering from Blizzard features both a free and paid (known as "Empowered) version of its Battle Pass, with the paid version coming in at either $4.99, or $14.99, the latter of which includes 14 ranks free as well as some cosmetic rewards.

For those wondering whether or not it's worth investing real-life money into the Battle Pass, the answer is yes...but only if you plan to play the game a lot. The Diablo Immortal Battle Pass is filled to the brim with a variety of items, but most of them all amount to various items that will help you upgrade your character. These include gems, scrap materials, Crests (that allow you to go through Elder Rifts with a higher chance for rewards), and the occasional cosmetic reward here or there.

If you plan on playing the game quite a bit and devoting some time to creating the best possible character build, then you'll definitely want to pick up the Battle Pass for its boost of assets. If you're content with just exploring the game at a more leisurely pace, however, then you might be able to just enjoy the free version for now.

Diablo Immortal delivers the iconic game into your pocket

Fans of the Diablo series will feel right at home with Diablo Immortal, as the game essentially feels like a port of the main games, but shrunk down for your phone's screen. However, while some things may translate well from the main game to the mobile version, there are still some vital changes to be aware of when first jumping into Immortal.

Whether it be subtle customization choices, using a controller, or simply making the game easier by learning about some of the game's mechanics, it's important to try and tinker everything to your own personal settings. This will help make it one of the best Android games for you.

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

