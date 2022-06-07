ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FirstBank supports Brittney Griner 'Heart and Sole' shoe drive

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDQf3_0g3O8jrF00

As the Phoenix Mercury and fans across the country await the safe return of Brittney Griner, the community has rallied together to continue BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive in partnership with the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

With the help from fans and teams around the WNBA and NBA, the drive has collected more than 500 pairs of shoes and raised more than $12,000 for the Phoenix Rescue Mission, already making it the most successful drive since it began in 2016, according to a press release.

To continue the momentum, FirstBank, a proud sponsor of the Phoenix Mercury, is showing its support by hosting collection bins at retail locations throughout the Valley for fans to donate new or gently used shoes.

“Being the official bank of the Phoenix Mercury means more than supporting the team when it comes to game time, but also doing what we can to amplify our community impact,” said Joel Johnson, East Valley market president at FirstBank. “With bank branches across the Valley, we decided to act on our motto of ‘banking for good’ to offer our locations as additional drop off locations for BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive to help make this year’s campaign as successful as possible.”

FirstBank has branch locations in Ahwatukee, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Sun City West.

“We say all the time that what separates our fans is how supportive they are of our mission, on and off the court, and that’s true of our partners, as well,” said Phoenix Mercury President Vince Kozar. “FirstBank’s commitment to BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive is further demonstration of the alignment between our two organizations, and our shared desire to make a difference in the Valley – and this time it’s inspired by Brittney.”

The drive will continue throughout the 2022 season and in addition to FirstBank branches, fans can bring donations to all Mercury home games or to the Team Shop at Footprint Center during business hours.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Society
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Gilbert, AZ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
412
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for the Town of Paradise Valley, an enclave of the Phoenix area's

 https://www.paradisevalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy