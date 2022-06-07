ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio man who killed 11 relatives in Easter shooting dies in prison

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

An Ohio man serving a life sentence for the shooting deaths of 11 family members in 1975 has died.

Officials say 88-year-old James Ruppert died Saturday at the prison system’s Franklin Medical Center in Columbus.

Ruppert was living with his mother at her home in Hamilton when he killed her, his brother and sister-in-law, and the couple’s eight children.

They were visiting for Easter.

The shooting came after his brother asked him about his car, a remark that Ruppert took as an insult because he thought his brother was judging him.

Comments / 19

Michael Thomas
3d ago

He should have never died in prison he should have been taken around back and have a cat put between his eyes the same day that he was convicted

Reply(2)
5
Jennifer McCullough
3d ago

my husband was locked up with him..... oh my goodness have I heard stories. I told him he passed and my husband started bringing up the stories again.....dude was crazy

Reply
2
