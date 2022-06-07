ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day week the deadliest in Charlotte this year after police confirm 7th homicide

By Kallie Cox
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

A seventh homicide investigation announced Tuesday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police makes Memorial Day week the deadliest in Charlotte this year.

Among the seven victims killed during the week of May 29-June 4 are a 15-year-old who dreamed of football and helping others and a 21-year-old at an illegal drag race killed during Memorial Day weekend.

In a news release Tuesday, CMPD identified 67-year-old Michael Vincent Simmons as a homicide victim — the seventh for the holiday week. Simmons was found dead shortly after 7 a.m. on June 1 in the 4500 block of Sunset Road, police said. A Citgo gas station and convenience store are at that location.

Simmons’ death was ruled a homicide days later after police consulted the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office, CMPD said.

There have been at least 40 homicides this year, according to CMPD data, including five over a seven-day stretch from April 15 to April 21.

The other five homicide victims last week:

▪ John Daniel Morales , 15, who was shot on May 29 in east Charlotte and died at a hospital. Two 15-year-old suspects have been arrested.

▪ Donald Scott Taylor , 21, was shot and killed during a “drag racing disturbance” at 5000 block of Central Avenue on May 30. Arrests have been made in connection with this case.

Demarcus Allen , 33, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Deep Rock Circle on May 31. It was the third shooting and second fatality since early May at the community.

Herbert Eaton , 26, was fatally shot at an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Philadelphia Court near Northlake Mall on June 3.

Jaquan Krider , 20, died after being shot multiple times in near the 900 block of Brookshire Boulevard on June 4.

Andy Hernandez , 17, was found shot and killed inside a vehicle on 5700 block of Leake Street shortly after noon on June 4.

CMPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com .

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

