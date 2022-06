The canal current is strong and fast, making the 18-hour fight for her and her 55-pound dog's life nearly impossible while holding onto a tree. "The will to survive is what makes this a great story," says Sgt. Juan Salcido with Wellton Police, who was first on the scene to assist her and pull her and her dog out of the canal.

YUMA, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO