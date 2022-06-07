ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Lawrence County Commissioner signed a contract with American Legal Publishing to post county ordinances online

wbiw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD – The Lawrence County commissioner Tuesday morning signed a contract with American Legal Publishing to put all the county’s ordinances online. The contract was...

www.wbiw.com

Lawrence County, IN
Bedford, IN
wbiw.com

Oolitic Town Council to meet in executive session on Monday, June 13th

OOLITIC – The Oolitic Town Council will meet in an executive session on Monday June 13, 2022 at 6:00pm at the Oolitic Town Hall. Interviews and negotiations with individual or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects by a governing body of a political subdivision as authorized by Indiana Code s 5-14-1.5-6.1 (4).
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

INDOT hosting public input session on state’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan

SEYMOUR – INDOT will be hosting a public input session next week in Seymour to get your thoughts on the state’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan. The program team will summarize the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program requirements and guide the public through the elements of the plan. The team will be explaining the state’s alternative fuel corridors and planned electric vehicle charging infrastructure along these corridors.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Daviess County will open voting centers

WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Council approved a resolution Wednesday designating the county as a vote center county. Election officials say the centers will save both time and money allowing residents to vote at any eight centers in the county. Officials say no resident would have to drive more than 8.5 miles to vote. Some of the possible locations being reviewed are Eastside Park, the Montgomery Ruritan Club, and the Conservation Club.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bridge deck overlays are planned on State Road 46 in Owen and Monroe Counties

OWEN/MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor RAM Construction Services plans to begin work on or after Wednesday, June 15, to complete a bridge deck overlay project on S.R. 46 at Meadowbrook Creek in Owen County. Work will take place roughly half a mile west of U.S. 231 between Owen Valley High School and Texas Pike near Spencer. Drivers can expect lane closures and width restrictions while work is in progress.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Kerry Thomson announces her campaign for Mayor of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Kerry Thomson, former CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County, Thursday announced her candidacy for Mayor of Bloomington. She will seek the Democratic nomination for the mayoral race in the May 2023 primary election. “My mission is to restore Bloomington as a community that puts people...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Medora School Board will meet Monday

MEDORA – The Medora Community School Corporation Board of trustees will meet in both executive and regular sessions on Monday at the school located at 82 South George Street in Medora. The board will meet in an executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss personnel issues. This meeting is...
MEDORA, IN
953wiki.com

JOINT INVESTIGATION BY SCOTT COUNTY DEPUTIES AND AGENTS (ATF) LEADS TO ARREST OF SCOTT COUNTY RESIDENT

Scott County-On 6-9-2022, Detective Paul Clute and Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Scott County resulting in the arrest of Christopher Michael Caudill, 37 of Austin, Indiana. Illegal items for him to possess and drugs seized at the residence included modified AR-15 military style rifles, AR-15 rifle parts, a homemade silencer used to soften the noise from a fired weapon, approximately 1 ounce of Methamphetamine, and various machining tools used for modifying and/or making guns. During the several month joint investigation, officers were able to obtain Methamphetamine, an AR-15 rifle, a silencer, and a handgun from Christopher Michael Caudill which led to the search and arrest warrants executed late last night. Christopher Michael Caudill was taken into custody by ATF Agents at the scene and transported to the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville where federal prisoners are held. Sheriff Goodin advised the following…“I am extremely pleased with the publics input…this investigation started with one (1) citizen providing a tip to a Scott County Sheriffs’ Deputy. The joint effort between the ATF and the Scott County Sheriffs’ Office resulted in the seizure of Methamphetamine and illegal weapons and I want to thank the ATF for partnering with us”. Sheriff Goodin has stressed the importance of cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, whether they are federal, state, or local.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Boston Scientific receives the 2021 Business & Industry Partnership Award from the Indiana Association for Adult & Continuing Education

BLOOMINGTON – Boston Scientific, a global life sciences company in Spencer, Indiana, received the 2021 Business & Industry Partnership Award from the Indiana Association for Adult & Continuing Education (IAACE). Robert Moore, a member of the IAACE Board of Directors, presented the award at the company’s monthly Direct Labor...
SPENCER, IN
wbiw.com

Headley Road reopens to two-way traffic; Barricades create a safe B-Line detour; ADA-compliant ramps installed in Gentry Estates

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a plan to return $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers,. This comes after higher-than-expected revenue performance this fiscal year. Each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350. A married couple filing jointly would receive about $700. Holcomb said that “Hoosiers...
INDIANA STATE

