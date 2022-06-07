ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Erwin Grad Supports Navy’s TOPGUN School

By Clint Parker
tribpapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFallon, NV – Editor’s Note: Clint Parker & Megan Brown collaborated for this story. Fallon, NV – An Erwin graduate is serving with Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center supporting TOPGUN aviators at the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center in Nevada. Randall Sons, a...

tribpapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: Is Steamboat Ditch leaking?

Reno, NEV — Viewer Leo Mendelsohn reached out to ask about water that has started accumulating in a field near his neighborhood. The water is collecting near a section of the Steamboat Ditch along Meridian Way which is near Skyline Boulevard. I checked with the city of Reno and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re taking a closer look at the increasing rent prices through the experience of one family man. He asked us not to share his identity so we’ll call him John Doe in this report. He says the management company at “The Bungalows at Sky...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno student, school reach pact in gun tips bullying case

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada honors student has reached a tentative agreement to settle a federal lawsuit against administrators he accused of helping students bully him with hoax calls to an anonymous school threats hotline. Reno High School junior Lucas Gorelick didn’t take part in graduation ceremonies Friday, a...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Downed powerline sparks five-acre wildfire along I-80 in western Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews have knocked down a wildfire that broke out along a stretch of I-80 in west Reno Friday afternoon. A downed powerline sparked the fire which spread to about five acres in just under an hour before firefighters were able to put out the flames.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
City
Fallon, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Fallon, NV
Government
Idaho State Journal

Airline announces nonstop flights between Idaho Falls and Reno

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA), along with aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced new airline service between Idaho Falls and Reno, Nevada, commencing on Aug. 11, 2022. “We are excited to welcome aha! and add another nonstop destination to our airport,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier. “This addition is another option to serve the people of eastern Idaho. Both Reno and Idaho Falls travelers are eager to explore the great recreational opportunities of both communities.” ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOLO TV Reno

Sheriff: Fernley man, two from Vegas arrested in Nebraska with 2 lbs of meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Seward County deputy followed the smell of marijuana, and it led him to much more than just pot. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was filling up his patrol car with gas Monday when he smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle that was also stopped to get fuel. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana but also two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and two handguns. The vehicle had three people, including two ex-felons.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

No lifeguard on duty: Sparks struggles with worker shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Seventeen-year-old Campbell Gibson heads down shore at the Sparks Marina to warn some young girls, the marina is not open yet for swimming. That won’t happen until Saturday, June 11th. Even then the marina will only be open from Saturday to Wednesday every week. That’s...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

‘Close Knit Friends’ members invite you to join them

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The quiet tapping sound of knitting needles can be heard as people make soft and comforting clothing items for others as warm conversations take place around a table inside the Holy Cross Lutheran Church on McCarran Boulevard every second and fourth Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Topgun School#The Naval Air Station
1069morefm.com

Thursday, June 9, 2022

This morning’s winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender five free Primal Angus Thickburgers from Carl’s Jr. In conjunction with the release of “Jurassic: World Dominion!”, Carl’s Jr. is launching a new limited time only Primal menu!. Get ready to awaken your primal cravings at...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

K-BULL Kick-Off Concert at the Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets are on sale now for the annual event. The headliner this year is Justin Moore. Bob Richards from visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Record-Courier

The June 10, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Carson Valley Days carnival is open 3-11 p.m. today with live music by Miki Rae 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Jakota Wass 8-11:30 p.m. Those discount tickets you bought are good now. I can't confirm a report that someone snatched cash from a carnival goer waiting to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD responds to claims of discrimination against kindergartners

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is responding to claims that three kindergartners were discriminated against at their graduation ceremony. A parent told KOLO 8 News Now that three special needs kindergartners at Donner Springs Elementary were forced to be in a separate room, were not pictured in the class slide show and were not given their diplomas.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Trails at Kings Canyon Trailhead restricted from dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dogs are now prohibited on the Waterfall Trail and the North Kings Loop at the Kings Canyon Trail System. This recent ban on dogs raised some questions in our area. This restriction is all to protect Carson City’s drinking water. Public Works had an independent study...
CARSON CITY, NV
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Unique 2 Bedroom in the Heart of Reno! - Corporate Housing Rental in Reno, NV

Enjoy a stylish experience at this centrally- located place—walking distance to Midtown and Downtown. We all know how important it is to feel home-comfortable-like and relaxed after arriving back from a long sightseeing day. Well, this is what should attract you to our Airbnb in Reno, Nevada. It will provide anyone staying a place to recharge, relax and enjoy. This 2-bedroom house of very easy access offers all you need for your staying and more! The broad and beautiful minimalistic kitchen area has cutting-edge amenities necessary to make yourself tasty treats if you fancy cooking at home, as well as a wide variety of utensils, pots, and pans, and a coffee maker provided with coffee and.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Ongoing construction affecting local businesses in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Employees at Dunseath Key Co specialize in cracking open safes but navigating recent construction projects is one problem they just can't solve. "We've lost 70% of our walk-in trade," says Bonnie Sue Turkette, co-owner of Dunseath. Construction outside Turkette's Mill Street...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Vandalism spree reported at facilities across Lyon County

DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities are reporting an increase in vandalism at facilities across Lyon County. City manager Jeff Page said metal stalls were torn down and toilets were ripped off the wall at Mark Twain Park in Dayton recently. Additionally, significant damage was reported...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Four units destroyed in South Reno apartment complex fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four units are destroyed following a fire at a South Reno apartment complex. According to the Reno Fire Department, a fifth unit is also unlivable after being damaged by smoke and water. The fire was reported just after 5:40 A.M. on June 8, 2022 on Offenhauser...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Kids Cafe free summer meals begins Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The 2022 Kids Cafe summer meals begins Monday at 34 places in the Reno-Sparks area. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will provide free daily meals. There are also offerings in Fernley and Schurz. Meals must be eaten on site. Kids Meal schedule: https://fbnn.org/gethelp/kidscafe/kidscafeschedule/. Kids Meal map:...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy