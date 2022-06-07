ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Applications for frontline worker pay open Wednesday

 3 days ago
ST PAUL, Minn. — The application process opens Wednesday, June 8 for frontline workers to claim their share of $500 million set aside by legislators as so-called "hero pay" for those deemed essential during the pandemic. Eligible workers, those employed in health care,...

KARE 11

COVID-19 levels decline 16% in Twin Cities wastewater

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant in St. Paul sampled mRNA from sewage wastewater and found that COVID-19 levels decreased by 16% in Twin Cities wastewater from May 31 to June 6. The Omicron subvariant BA.2 made up 68% of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA in the Metro...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

Home child care providers excluded from ‘hero pay’

Adam Duxter at WCCO spoke to Cyndi Cunningham, board director for the Minnesota Childcare Provider Information Network, who says the organization had worked to make sure the estimated 8,000-9,000 home childcare providers would qualify for hero pay — but language within the program ended up excluding them: “If you’re going to ask us to stay open, put everything on the line, be essential and then us be excluded from something that we’re supposed to be included in, that is a failure on the legislative process. It’s kind of a slap in the face.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Housing extends HomeHelpMN deadline

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho announced Thursday that the application period for HomeHelpMN has been extended until 5 p.m. on Aug. 17. According to Minnesota Housing, HomeHelpMN provides $109 million in federal assistance for homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage or other homeownership-related expenses due to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pay increase coming to Twin Cities minimum wage earners July 1

Thousands of minimum wage workers in the Twin Cities will get pay raises of up to $15 an hour July 1, a goal years in the making. In Minneapolis, large businesses with more than 100 workers will be required to pay an hourly wage of at least $15. Workers in businesses with fewer than 100 employees will get a pay bump of up to $13.50. Those smaller employers have until 2024 to reach the $15 an hour rate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s Frontline Workers Can Now Apply For ‘Hero Pay’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Frontline workers are now able to cash in on their hard work. Applications for pandemic bonus pay opened Wednesday morning, but not without hiccups. Many users are reporting problems with application process. Due to high demand, Minnesota’s Department of Labor and Industry says it is working with vendors to allow more applicants to log in. From the state agency responsible for frontline work pay applications -> @mndli says email mnfrontlinepay@submittable.com or call 866-333-7633 for technical support. https://t.co/qqfrps5ROi — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) June 8, 2022 The application process opened at 8 a.m. and by noon there more than 28,500 applications...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minneapolis minimum wage to increase July 1

Small businesses with 100 or fewer employees must pay an hourly wage of $13.50 for the next year, and large businesses, which saw an increase last year to $14.25, will now have to pay staffers $15 per hour. Small businesses saw their minimum wage rise to $12.50 per hour July...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Local government waits on movement from the Minnesota legislature

(ABC 6 News) - With the Minnesota legislative session wrapping up just over two weeks ago, agencies in Southeastern Minnesota are still left wondering if, and when the legislature will reconvene to divide up the state's massive budget surplus. Olmsted County says they have projects that desperately need the money.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Increases SNAP Eligibility Threshold

(KNSI) — As more Minnesotans grapple with rising grocery costs, some might be eligible now for federal assistance in buying food. Lawmakers passed legislation in the last session raising the gross income threshold for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The threshold is now 200% of the federal poverty level or just over $46,000 yearly for a family of three. Peter Woitock of the group Hunger Solutions says some households missed SNAP eligibility by less than $100. However, inflation still makes it hard to afford food.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Anonymous donor gives $56 million to MPR

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Public Radio received a $56 million gift from an anonymous donor, the largest monetary donation in the station's 55-year history. According to a press release, the funds will go toward YourClassical, MPR's classical music network, which reaches 2.75 million people weekly. The money will also go toward expanding their audience with new programming and technologies, according to the press release.
CHARITIES
KARE 11

Minnesota company finds big business in micro-weddings

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: Watch the video above for the full story. With this year's wedding season expected to be the busiest in nearly 40 years, wedding planners in Minnesota are getting ready, including one that specializes in ceremony sites meant for micro-weddings. During KARE 11 Saturday, Louise Nyquist...
MINNESOTA STATE
COVID Bonus Check Application Window Open for Front-line Workers in MN

(graphic: MN Dept. Revenue) The window for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature is now open. The application process follows nearly a year of political wrangling on how best to reward health care and other essential workers. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner...
MinnPost

Transgender inmate sues Minnesota over incarceration in men’s prison

Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “A Minnesota prison inmate alleges in a new lawsuit that the Department of Corrections is discriminating against her because she’s transgender. Christina Lusk of Minneapolis came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The next year, a judge sent the 56-year-old to prison for first-degree drug possession. The corrections department assigned her to Moose Lake, a men’s facility. Attorney Jess Braverman with the group Gender Justice said the DOC is deferring Lusk’s gender-affirming surgery until her release in 2024. Braverman added that her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
State announces nursing home violators

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website. The report, which can be seen here, contains additional information about each of the violations. The facilities listed in the report were cited with type “AA,” “A” or “B” violations of the Nursing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
74 nursing homes fined up to $50,000 each for reported violations

(The Center Square) – A report shows that 74 private Illinois nursing homes were found to have violated the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act in the first quarter of the year. Five of those facilities had violations that could have resulted in the death of a resident and were fined up to $50,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 9 More Deaths Reported; New Hospitalization Rate At Plateau

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 1,816 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,525,118, including roughly 75,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,701 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 27.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), though it’s slowly trending downward. The hospitalization rate is above the line for high risk. It stands at 9.4 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. This particular figure has been at an apparent plateau for the last few weeks. There have now been 65,116 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,782 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Thursday, there were 41 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 365 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 47% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, more than 10.1 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with 2.28 million of those being boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
