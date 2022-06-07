Applications for frontline worker pay open Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 1,816 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,525,118, including roughly 75,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,701 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 27.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), though it’s slowly trending downward. The hospitalization rate is above the line for high risk. It stands at 9.4 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. This particular figure has been at an apparent plateau for the last few weeks. There have now been 65,116 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,782 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Thursday, there were 41 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 365 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 47% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, more than 10.1 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with 2.28 million of those being boosters.

