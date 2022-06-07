ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local library events June 6-12

Cover picture for the articleHere are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to...

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing hosts first-ever Juneteenth event

Red Wing is hosting a first ever Juneteenth event on June 19 in Central Park. . Juneteenth is also known as “Freedom Day” and is the oldest celebrated commemoration for the end of slavery that is celebrated nationally in the United States. Juneteenth was officially made a national holiday in 2021.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Anderson Center hosts new exhibit, residency in June

The Anderson Center at Tower View offers residencies in the arts and humanities and hosts exhibits and art-centered events for the community. In June, the center will introduce a new exhibit, titled “Modes of Being.” At the same time, the annual Deaf Artist Residency is underway at the center.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Recycling center to close for maintenance

The Goodhue County Recycling Center, located at 3745 Highway 61, will be closed to the public from approximately Monday, June 13, to Friday, June 24. The center is being closed in order to re-pave the parking lot. The 24-hour recycling drop-off, waste oil tank, fluorescent bulb drop-off and the household...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing School Board discusses Title 1 reading program, $1.7 million bond sale

“It’s going well,” Jen Grove, Burnside Elementary school principal, said while giving an update to school board members June 6 on Title 1 reading programs in Red Wing. Title 1 is a federally funded general education program that helps students who are failing or at risk of failing to meet grade level standards.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Port Authority projects progressing

The Port Authority discussed the progress of current redevelopment projects and upcoming summer events during the meeting on June 7. There are several redevelopment projects in progress in the West End District and Downtown Red Wing. The Bauer Built building is undergoing a property condition assessment and conversations are ongoing...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Paul C. Betcher

Paul Carl Betcher, 72, of Goodhue, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus in Rochester, surrounded by family. He was born November 7, 1949, in Red Wing, to Carl and Irene (Gerdes) Betcher. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hay Creek and attended St. Peter’s Parochial School and Church, where he was confirmed, and was a 1967 graduate of Goodhue High School. He furthered his education at the University of MN where he received a bachelor’s degree. On April 17, 1971, he was united in marriage to Linda Stemmann. Paul farmed on Linda’s family farm until his “retirement” when he sold his dairy cattle. He continued to raise crops and steers until present. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Goodhue, Bellechester American Legion Post 598 and a past member of the Goodhue Jaycees. Paul’s passion was farming but he also enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, watching his farm eagles and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He is survived by four children, Cammy (Dave) Kohutko of Lake City, Travis (Shannon) Betcher of Goodhue, Nicole Betcher of Goodhue and Scott (Beth) Betcher of Lakeville; five grandchildren, Madisen and Taylor Betcher and Emelyn, Greyson and Oliver Betcher; four siblings, Bill (Judy) Betcher of Cannon Falls, Curt (Kathi) Betcher of Rapid City, SD, Dave (Kay) Betcher of Red Wing, Ruth Betcher of Rochester; two sisters-in-law, Krista Betcher of Northfield and Diane (Dennis) Johnson of Cannon Falls and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda in 2015; infant son and a brother, Larry Betcher. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Goodhue with Reverend Todd Engel officiating. Burial with military honors by the Bellechester Legion Post 598 will be at the church cemetery. Lunch will be served at the church following the services. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the church. Family requests masks to be worn. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. John’s Church or the Bellechester American Legion Post 598. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
GOODHUE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Pier 55 awards high school grads with $1,000 scholarships

High School graduates Amira Ramstad, Makayla Becker and Cheyenne Verdugo each received a $1,000 scholarship from Pier 55, Red Wing Area Seniors, supporting their journey into the medical health field. “We are excited about this initiative as a way for the older generation to support the education of the younger...
RED WING, MN

