ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ASU parking lots could become massive downtown development

By Jessica Boehm
Axios Phoenix
Axios Phoenix
 3 days ago

Phoenix is gearing up to build on one of the prime pieces of undeveloped land left in downtown through a land swap with Arizona State University.

  • The often-busy ASU parking lots south of McKinley Street between First and Second streets are at the heart of the deal.

Why it matters: Downtown Phoenix has added more than a dozen high-rise residential, hotel, commercial and university buildings to its skyline in the past decade, eating up much of the vacant land once commonplace in the center of the city.

Between the lines: The city of Phoenix owns the parking lots, but had an agreement with ASU that would have allowed the university to build on the property.

  • Phoenix plans to amend the contract to transfer development rights back to itself, according to plans outlined by economic development staff at a subcommittee meeting last week.
  • In return, ASU gets to keep its Mercado building, which was set to transfer to the city under the original agreement.

What they're saying: Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director Christine Mackay told the development subcommittee last week the land is ripe for commercial development.

  • She said the city owns another piece of land nearby that could enhance development opportunity.

What's next: The full city council will vote on the land swap in June.

  • If approved, the city will put out a request for developers to pitch their ideas for the land this summer.

📣 Sound off: What do you want to see on these lots? Let us know at Phoenix@axios.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Find the heart of Arizona along State Route 69

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- The more you travel, the more you realize the reward is sometimes the journey, not just the destination. For years, we exited Interstate 17 and drove along State Route 69 on the way to the Prescott area. But recently, we started noticing more and more businesses popping up along SR 69.
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Residents Protest Grand Canyon University's Plan to Evict Trailer Park

A group of protesters chanted as they marched to the front gates of Grand Canyon University, braving the sweltering heat, at times huddling in the shade. "Save our homes!" one sign read. "Grand Canyon University is leaving families homeless," was another. Most of these protesters on Tuesday afternoon are residents...
chamberbusinessnews.com

Startup bets that residents will opt for new Tempe neighborhood without cars

Two native Arizonans are betting big that their new neighborhood concept, Culdesac, will win over new residents with their promise of lots of amenities and well-appointed homes. But there’s a catch: No cars will be allowed in the neighborhood. Just over two miles from the Arizona State University campus...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
azbigmedia.com

Analyzing the explosive 25.4% growth in Phoenix apartment rents

Renters have changed the trajectory of investors’ expectations for the multifamily sector as they continue to relocate to affordable metros and suburban neighborhoods. Experts largely believed apartment rents would begin to stagger in 2021, but the first three months of 2022 have already outpaced last year’s rent growth. Yardi Matrix reported that 90 percent of the top 30 rental growth markets experienced double-digit growth in February 2022. With the incredible rent performance, investors didn’t want to miss out on capitalizing on these trends. As a result, multifamily transactions reached an all-time high of $198 billion in 2021 and accounted for a third of all commercial real estate investment activity for February 2022. The transaction volumes illustrate investor confidence in the sector and the sustainability of rent growth.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New $310 million concourse set to open at Phoenix Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new concourse at Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4 is set to open on June 20th after the city council approved the project in 2016. It’ll have state-of-the-art technology, new shops and restaurants, and eight new gates for Southwest Airlines. “Phoenix Sky Harbor is already America’s Friendliest Airport,” said Southwest Business Vice President Dave Harvey. “Now that’s going to allow us to stretch that even more, the efficiency, the amenities, the new gates.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

March For Our Lives coming to Phoenix and other cities

Phoenix and several other cities in Arizona are among the 450+ locations around the country and world where March For Our Lives has planned demonstrations this weekend. The anti-gun violence organization formed after the 2018 Parkland shooting. The weekend demonstrations come just weeks after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Downtown Phoenix#Parking Lots#City Council
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale developer buys 24.58 acres of land in Laveen for $10.3M

Empire Group of Companies, a leading Scottsdale-based developer, recently closed on 24.58 acres of land in Laveen. The developer paid approximately $10.3 million for the land situated at the southwest corner of 59th and South Mountain Avenues. Empire Group will develop the parcel into a build-for-rent community – Village at Carver Mountain. Plans are underway to break ground by late 2022.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Madison Vega

Water shortage may put large development project Superstition Vistas on hold

(Apache Junction, AZ) A large new project is expected to house upwards of one million people, yet there is not enough water to complete this large-scale development. The Superstition Vistas are an upcoming planned development project that includes up to 175,000 acres of desert land. In an early report it was expected that 900,000 people could be living in these vistas in 2060.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Axios Phoenix

Phoenix will raise police officer pay to compete with Valley cities

Phoenix police recruits will make $68,661 under a new recruitment and retention plan expected to be approved by the city council next week. Recruits currently make $48,942 or $51,459 if they have college degrees.Why it matters: Phoenix Police is short 481 sworn officers and has paid lower wages for recruits and officers than neighboring cities since the 2008 recession, making it hard to recruit and retain them. The new salaries will be about 10% higher than any other law enforcement agency in the state.Mesa Police: $62,418Tempe Police: $61,367Scottsdale Police: $60,216What she's saying: "Phoenix is a big city. We have some...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how labor shortage is impacting Arizona security industry

The security industry like any other industry has been dealing with a labor shortage. It has become harder for security professionals to hire and retain top-notch talent as the economy faces low unemployment but a high number of vacant positions. The great resignation began in the middle of 2021 and has continued to be a barrier to hiring good security professionals. Security professionals in Phoenix Arizona are no exception as labor shortages have forced physical security companies, secure document and hard drive destruction companies, and secure document and cloud storage companies in the Valley to find creative ways to hire and retain the best security professionals. I sat down with a few security companies in the area to discuss how the labor shortage has affected their business and how they have dealt with the issue.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Experts Weigh in on Construction Costs

A foursome of experts from across the industry shared their thoughts and experiences on the current state of construction costs at the June BEX Companies Leading Market Series discussion this week. Moderated remotely by BEX President and Founder Rebekah Morris, the in-person panel consisted of:. Julian Anderson, president of Rider...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

You need to make $87K a year to afford average home in Phoenix

You need to make at least $87,026 a year to afford a median-priced home, according to the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin.That's $27,302 more than was needed a year ago. Why it matters: The annual income needed to buy a house in Phoenix increased by nearly 46% while Valley wages only grew by about 6.4% in the past year.Out of the cities included in Redfin's report, the needed income jump is the second highest behind Tampa Bay, Florida. Data: Redfin; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosThe big picture: Housing prices in metro Phoenix began climbing quickly at the start of the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Supply chain shortages frustrates Phoenix air conditioning business

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The supply chain problems are impacting air conditioning companies in the Valley. Donley A/C and Plumbing president Mike Donley says there are new issues every day when it comes to parts. “It’s definitely more challenging than it has ever been in my 30-plus year career,” Donley said. “We could be waiting days for it to be shipped across the country to us or if it has to be manufactured, it could be weeks or months.”
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Broadway Curve Improvement project causes more weekend closures

PHOENIX — ADOT crews will be back to work this weekend with some closures and restrictions. Some of these projects will also impact roadways near Valley freeways. On its website, it lists additional closures, restrictions, and alternate options:. Northbound I-17 off- and on-ramps and southbound I-17 off-ramp closed at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert homeowners learn they’re now responsible for repairing sidewalks

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Gilbert homeowner reached out to Arizona’s Family after learning they’re suddenly responsible for repairing the sidewalk in front of their home. It’s something the town had previously done. Unfortunately, the change impacts the entire Cooley Station Phase 1 subdivision, meaning hundreds of families are on the hook. “That shouldn’t be our responsibility,” Jennifer Moralde said.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Woman's bound found at Piestewa Peak in Phoenix

Genealogist who cracked "Baby Holly" case also solved Phoenix Canal Murders case. The forensic genealogist whose team cracked the case is no stranger to solving Arizona cases. Buckeye father of baby who was focus of Amber Alert relieved he was found. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. A 9-month-old boy was...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

Axios Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
70
Followers
21
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Phoenix is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy