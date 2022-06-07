Madison Fire: Contractor hits gas line, causing ‘significant’ natural gas leak at waste drop-off site

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — A contractor hit a gas line at a waste drop-off site on Madison’s far west side Tuesday afternoon, causing a “significant natural gas leak,” the city’s fire department said.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters and police officers were called to the drop-off site at 402 South Point Road just after 1:10 p.m. Crews contained the leak at around 2 p.m. and reopened the facility around 2:05 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to the city’s streets division, the site accepts yard and outdoor waste, batteries, recyclables and large items, among other items.

