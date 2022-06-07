ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison Fire: Contractor hits gas line, causing ‘significant’ natural gas leak at waste drop-off site

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eS9r1_0g3O5YdP00
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — A contractor hit a gas line at a waste drop-off site on Madison’s far west side Tuesday afternoon, causing a “significant natural gas leak,” the city’s fire department said.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters and police officers were called to the drop-off site at 402 South Point Road just after 1:10 p.m. Crews contained the leak at around 2 p.m. and reopened the facility around 2:05 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to the city’s streets division, the site accepts yard and outdoor waste, batteries, recyclables and large items, among other items.

This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Family displaced following kitchen fire on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex on Madison’s west side Thursday night displaced a family, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 7:40 p.m. at an apartment in the 5000 block of Sheboygan Avenue. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from a first-floor window and a vent on the roof, according to a news release.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

3-vehicle crash closes State Highway 73 near Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Wis. — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 73 north of Deerfield Thursday evening. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 73 and County Highway BB. ﻿ Officials said an 88-year-old Illinois man was heading west on Highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Accidents
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Madison’s east side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for a driver they said hit a pedestrian and fled on Madison’s east side Friday afternoon. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lien and Eagen roads. ﻿ The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the vehicle that hit the person...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials say one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Dane County. Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrived just after 5:20 p.m. to the crash on State Highway 73 and County Highway BB in the Town of Deerfield.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Safest Way Tour’ displays pipe similar to one for proposed Enbridge Line 5 relocation

MADISON, Wis. — An event in Madison on Thursday gave residents a chance to see a piece of pipe like what would be used in the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project in northern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition hosted the event at the Steamfitters Local 601 Training Center to tout the importance of energy pipelines in the state....
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit

If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Leak#The Leak#Accident#Madison Fire Department#City#Rewritten
nrgmediadixon.com

Several Fire Departments Respond to Early Morning Structure Fire

Sterling Fire Chief Mike Dettman reported on Tuesday that at approximately 5:13 am that morning, Twin-Com dispatched Sterling Fire, Rock Falls Fire, CGH EMS and Sterling PD to a possible structure fire at 304 8th Avenue, Sterling IL. Upon arrival, the initial responders reported fire was found to be coming...
STERLING, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison releases Midtown summer traffic plan with focus on Mineral Point Road

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police will increase traffic enforcement along portions of Mineral Point Road this summer. The move is part of Midtown’s 2022 Strategic Plan and the goal is to reduce crashes by 15%. Police will focus on the intersections at South Gammon Road, Whitney Way, and the area between those two intersections. Police will also increase enforcement on the Beltline at Verona Road.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner ID’s bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the bicyclist killed in an early morning crash on Madison’s west side earlier this week. Taylor Dunn, 29, of Madison, died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the corner of Mineral Point and High Point roads, according to preliminary autopsy results. More testing is underway.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
captimes.com

11 Madison-area restaurants that closed or relocated this spring

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed or relocated since March 2022. Among those establishments that closed their doors are new arrivals and long-standing community favorites. While some cited lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages or rising costs, others are rethinking their format as demand for takeout and fast-casual dining...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Wandering bear strolls across Washington County property

HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Severe thunderstorm warning; hail hits parts of SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - While a severe thunderstorm warning rumbled across parts of Jefferson and Waukesha counties Friday, June 10 – some areas were hit with hail. The FOX6 Weather Experts tracked hail as big as an inch in diameter the Oconomowoc area around 5:30 p.m. From Brown Deer to Jackson...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Rock & Green counties hit high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two southern Wisconsin counties jumped into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most severe category for COVID-19 community levels. Green and Rock counties were both shaded the orange that indicated they reached high COVID-19 levels, when the Department of Health Services updated its map on Friday.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Fox17

US-131 crash leaves 2 dead, closes freeway in Byron Township

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead following a crash on US-131 in Byron Township Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened on the southbound lanes near 68th Street. Three cars were reportedly involved. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash closed the exits...
BYRON, MI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy