ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

30 cases in a month: Abortion, guns top justices' to-do list

By MARK SHERMAN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFWs2_0g3O5SL300
Supreme Court The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Curbing abortion rights and expanding the right to be armed in public are long-sought goals of the conservative legal movement that the Supreme Court seems poised to deliver within the next month.

The justices also could ease the use of public funds for religious schooling and constrain Biden administration efforts to fight climate change.

These disputes are among 30 cases the court still has to resolve before it takes an extended summer break, typically around the end of June. That's a large, though not unprecedented, haul for the court at this point in its term.

June typically is a tense time at the court, where justices are racing to put the final touches on the most controversial cases. But this year, the tension seems to be even greater, with a potentially historic abortion ruling and in the aftermath of a leaked draft opinion that seems to have led to discord inside the court and heightened security concerns.

At least one of the 30 remaining cases will be decided on Wednesday, the court indicated on its website.

___

SLOWER THAN USUAL

The pace of the court's work has been slower than usual, and it's unclear how much that has to do with a leaked draft opinion suggesting a conservative majority will overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights and for the first time strip away an individual constitutional right.

The leak occurred in early May and Justice Clarence Thomas has suggested the breach of the court's confidential opinion-drafting process has done serious damage to the court. "You begin to look over your shoulder," Thomas said last month at a conference in Dallas.

___

ABORTION AND GUNS

With three appointees of former President Donald Trump, the court now has a 6-3 conservative majority, and abortion opponents might consider anything less than the overruling of Roe and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision that affirmed the right to end a pregnancy a bitter defeat.

But even short of explicitly jettisoning the abortion cases, the court is on the verge of dramatically weakening abortion rights. At issue in the case is a Mississippi law that bans abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy, far earlier than the court has previously indicated states can prohibit abortions.

Even before the leak of the draft opinion, the court seemed poised based on arguments in December to uphold the Mississippi law at the very least.

Arguments in November in a case over New York's gun permit requirements also strongly suggested the court would make it easier to carry a gun in public, a decision that could affect many of the nation's largest cities.

It's not clear whether a series of mass shootings in recent weeks has had any effect on the court's deliberations, or when to release the decision in the New York case.

___

RELIGION, ENVIRONMENT

Among the other significant cases awaiting decisions is a challenge from Republican-led states and coal companies that could hamstring the administration's efforts to reduce climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. President Joe Biden has set an ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, and power plants account for roughly 30% of carbon dioxide output.

The justices also could rule any day in a lawsuit over a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education, but excludes religious schools. The decision could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money and fuel a renewed push for school choice programs in some of the 18 states that have so far have not directed taxpayer money to private, religious education.

___

LEAK INVESTIGATION

The court has been mum on the internal investigation Chief Justice John Roberts ordered the day after the leak and assigned to Gail Curley, the marshal of the court.

But CNN has reported that Curley is seeking affidavits and cellphone records from the justices' law clerks. Competing theories on the left and right have suggested the leaker probably comes from among the 37 clerks, four for each justice plus one for the retired Anthony Kennedy.

The court could examine government-owned cellphones and email accounts, said lawyer Mark Zaid, who frequently represents government whistleblowers. But it couldn't compel clerks to turn over personal devices or provide access to their own phones without a warrant, Zaid said.

But other lawyers have said the clerks, many who will become leaders in the legal profession, should willingly talk to the court's investigators.

Zaid and others said clerks should talk to an attorney before agreeing to anything.

___

NO AUDIENCE, NO PERFORMANCE

Before COVID-19 changed things, the court would announce its opinions in public sessions in the courtroom that sometimes produced moments of high drama. In especially closely watched cases, justices on both sides would read summaries of their dueling opinions.

But the courthouse remains closed to the public and, since shortly after the draft abortion opinion appeared, the court has been ringed by an eight-foot barrier and the streets closest to the building also have been closed to vehicles.

Barring a change, the opinions in the abortion and guns cases will be posted online, giving the public quick access, but affording no chance to hear justices state their views.

___

DEADLINES

The justices like to get their work done by the end of June, though they issued their final opinions in early July the past two years. Summer teaching obligations often drive the need to get out of town. This year, it appears that only one justice has a teaching-related deadline. A George Mason University law school program in Padua, Italy, is advertising that Justice Neil Gorsuch will take part.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Left wing group planning Supreme Court blockade over abortion ruling

A left-wing organization is planning to blockade the streets around the Supreme Court building in response to the court’s leaked draft opinion which revealed plans to overturn Roe v. Wade. The group advised participants to take action that “stretch[es] the bounds of constitutionally protected speech.”. #ShutdownDC, a group...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Neil Gorsuch
The Independent

Memphis lawmakers call to deny Trump police escort at rally over unpaid bills: ‘He’s notorious for not paying’

City council members in Memphis, Tennessee, are calling for the municipal government to decline any request to provide former president Donald Trump a police escort when he visits the city for a speaking engagement next month, citing the ex-president’s long history as a deadbeat who has stiffed local governments after using local police resources. In an interview with a local NBC affiliate, Councilmember Martavius Jones said politics have nothing to do with why he’s calling for the city to refuse a police escort for the former president and his Secret Service detail.“He’s notorious for not paying,” he said. “When...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
Fox News

Oklahoma abortion bill is 'extreme,' 'absurd,' 'ultra MAGA,' White House says

The White House condemned a new abortion bill that passed Oklahoma's Legislature Thursday, calling the bill "extreme," "absurd," and "ultra MAGA." The bill, H.B. 4327, would ban all abortions after the moment of conception except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the mother's life. The bill bans any procedures that "cause the death of an unborn child," which it defines as a "human fetus or embryo in any stage of gestation from fertilization until birth."
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Guns#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Arkansas governor says extreme abortion bill he signed into law should be ‘revisited’

The governor of Arkansas has claimed he disagrees with the state’s ban on abortion in cases of rape or incest – despite the fact he signed the strict bill into law.Governor Asa Hutchinson admitted in an interview with “State of the Nation” on Sunday that the state’s anti-abortion “trigger law” will lead to “heartbreaking circumstances” if the landmark Roe v Wade ruling is overturned, saying he believes the state’s ban should be “revisited”.“While it’s still life in the womb, life of the unborn, the conception was under criminal circumstances, either incest or rape. And so, those are two exceptions...
ARKANSAS STATE
Defense One

House Bill Would Allow Military to Perform, Fund Abortions

More than 80 Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill on Friday that would allow military medical facilities to perform and pay for abortions for service members and dependents, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The Military Access to Reproductive Care and Health, or MARCH, for Military Servicemembers Act would ensure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Most people support abortion staying legal, but that may not matter in making law

The Supreme Court is set to soon rule on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case, nearly one month after a leaked draft majority opinion showed the court might uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Ruling to uphold this ban could undo women’s constitutional right to abortion, guaranteed by Roe v. Wade in 1973, and throw the decision back to states. Most Americans do not support overturning Roe v. Wade, and have held this opinion for some time. About 61% of Americans think that abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances, while 37% think...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Slate

Congress Has Never Considered Fetuses Persons Within the Meaning of the 14th Amendment

Last month, in response to the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinon ending Roe v. Wade, the Louisiana legislature briefly considered a bill that would define a fetus as a person for the purpose of the state’s homicide law. While the legislation was quickly tabled, the notion of so-called personhood laws is likely to become more realistic if Alito’s draft opinion ending the right to an abortion becomes Supreme Court precedent in the weeks ahead. Indeed, in a discussion about fetal “quickening” on Page 16 of the draft opinion, Alito cites a brief by John M. Finnis and Robert P. George that argues that fetuses are legal people. Finnis and George are clearly wrong, though. This issue has already been considered and decided by the Reconstruction-era Congress. They definitively determined that fetuses do not count as “persons” for purposes of the 14th Amendment, as Finnis and George argue.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Abortion providers and advocates sue Florida over state’s ‘dangerous’ 15-week ban

Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates in Florida have filed a lawsuit in state court challenging the state’s ban on abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy, arguing that the law – which threatens to jail doctors and makes no exceptions for rape or incest – violates the state constitution’s privacy protections.The state constitutional challenge comes as Americans wait for a decision from the US Supreme Court in a case involving a similar Mississippi law following a leaked draft opinion to overturn abortion protections from Roe v Wade.A group of civil rights and reproductive health groups in Florida filed the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Karine Jean Pierre condemns ‘radical’ and ‘extreme’ Louisiana anti-abortion bill

The White House has condemned “radical” and “extreme” legislation in Louisiana that would impose prison sentences and heavy fines against abortion providers and shutter the state’s three remaining clinics if the US Supreme Court overturns the Roe v Wade decision as anticipated in the coming days.Senate Bill 342, authored by anti-abortion Democratic state senator Katrina Jackson, clarifies the state’s dozens of restrictive abortion laws to effectively outlaw all abortion care beyond the moment of “fertilization and implantation.” It makes no exception for rape or incest.Louisiana’s anti-abortion Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards – who said last week that he opposes...
LOUISIANA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
95K+
Followers
107K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy