Carved Anishinaabek sculpture installed on Grand Valley’s campus in Grand Rapids

By Skyla Jewell-Hammie
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A new Anishinaabek sculpture has touched down on Grand Valley State University’s Mount Vernon pathway to show the connectedness of humanity. Akii Ndodem (Earth Totem) is a carved Anishinaabek limestone sculpture created by Jason Quigno, a local Anishinaabe artist. The 20-foot-tall sculpture is located...

Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘It’s home’ says regular of Kalamazoo’s Nina’s Café

KALAMAZOO, MI — Lois Ellis started bringing her daughter Terri Sage to Carousel Ice Cream in the 1960s. Nearly 60 years have passed, and Carousel is long gone, but Ellis still brings her daughter to the site where the ice cream parlor once stood. One of many regulars who frequent Nina’s Café, at 1710 W. Main St. in Tiffany’s Village shopping center, Ellis makes it a habit to eat at the cafe multiple times a week.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Downtown Muskegon Heights 'vision plan' approved

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A new “vision plan” for Muskegon Heights’s downtown area has been approved. The city says the Downtown Development Authority signed off on “Reaching New Muskegon Heights,” which involves renovating the Strand Theater and transforming Rowan Park. “Although there have been...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
grmag.com

Drinks with Pat: Five years of Thornapple

Shortly before leaving for Las Vegas in 2017, I shot a segment of “Beer Beat with Pat” on WZZM 13 at Thornapple Brewing Company, at 6262 28th St SE in Grand Rapids. I remember that shoot fairly vividly as I finally felt fully comfortable on camera after shooting those segments for nearly two years with Jennifer Pascua, and I was sad it was soon to come to an end.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
