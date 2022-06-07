Carved Anishinaabek sculpture installed on Grand Valley’s campus in Grand Rapids
By Skyla Jewell-Hammie
The Grand Rapids Press
3 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A new Anishinaabek sculpture has touched down on Grand Valley State University’s Mount Vernon pathway to show the connectedness of humanity. Akii Ndodem (Earth Totem) is a carved Anishinaabek limestone sculpture created by Jason Quigno, a local Anishinaabe artist. The 20-foot-tall sculpture is located...
You could seriously eat your way through Michigan this summer. There are so many food festivals from Lake Orion, to Royal Oak, Lapeer, and in this case Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Foodie Fest is on the calendar for July. The event features three days of food (duh), live local music, dancing, drinks, local merchants, vendors, and more. Here are all of the details to date on this exciting festival.
I always love when I find that something used by a lot of people is -- or was -- manufactured somewhere in our own backyard. Just recently it was brought to my attention that camping trailers were once made in Grand Rapids. They were called the "Little Gem" and it was manufactured at Schiebout Manufacturing Company on South Division (near 76th Street). The building still remains at 7680 S. Division and part of it is home to B & D Trucks and Parts.
KALAMAZOO, MI — Lois Ellis started bringing her daughter Terri Sage to Carousel Ice Cream in the 1960s. Nearly 60 years have passed, and Carousel is long gone, but Ellis still brings her daughter to the site where the ice cream parlor once stood. One of many regulars who frequent Nina’s Café, at 1710 W. Main St. in Tiffany’s Village shopping center, Ellis makes it a habit to eat at the cafe multiple times a week.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A new “vision plan” for Muskegon Heights’s downtown area has been approved. The city says the Downtown Development Authority signed off on “Reaching New Muskegon Heights,” which involves renovating the Strand Theater and transforming Rowan Park. “Although there have been...
Shortly before leaving for Las Vegas in 2017, I shot a segment of “Beer Beat with Pat” on WZZM 13 at Thornapple Brewing Company, at 6262 28th St SE in Grand Rapids. I remember that shoot fairly vividly as I finally felt fully comfortable on camera after shooting those segments for nearly two years with Jennifer Pascua, and I was sad it was soon to come to an end.
For those of you who love going to museums and are looking to explore the unconventional, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a list of 8 unique Michigan museums to consider visiting this summer:. American Museum of Magic. The American Museum of Magic in Marshall houses thousands...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV)-Firekeepers Casino Hotel and its owners, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP), came together with the community to step out on the green for a great cause! Click the video above to see how local community members are supporting veteran’s causes through an annual event, in Battle Creek.
Big Rapids staple and hidden gem, Wild Rose Café, is closing it’s doors this Sunday, June 12. Owner, Elaine Sanford, has been cooking up and serving breakfast and lunch with a smile for almost 17 years. Sanford has built many relationships within her community, getting to know each...
MUSKEGON, MI – Professional volleyball players returned to Muskegon’s beach this week for this first time in 13 years. On Friday, the Association for Volleyball Professionals Tour brought the third of 16 tournaments this season to Pere Marquette Park on Lake Michigan. The event runs through Sunday, June 11.
Grand Rapids is saying goodbye to another restaurant. After more than 8 years in business, a breakfast joint on the city's southeast side is shutting down. If you want to eat at Manna Café in Forest Hills, get there this weekend!. The breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant announced on...
LANSING, MI – Michigan is giving thousands of dollars in grant funding to 16 schools across the state to develop science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) projects that teach students about the importance of Michigan’s Great Lakes and freshwater resources. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the $205,028 in state...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI — An “immaculate” historic farmhouse located on about three acres near a blueberry farm in Hemlock is on the market in rural Saginaw County. The home, located at 16680 Ederer in Richland Township, and listed at $274,900, is MLive’s House of the Week. Houses across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
After a months-long push, several healthcare advocacy groups are getting close to passing a ban on so-called conversion therapy, a widely discredited practice that attempts to change an LGBTQ+ person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
WALKER, Mich. — There is no shortage of incredible restaurants in West Michigan. But with so many options, how do you choose where to indulge? I – Riley, a 13 ON YOUR SIDE digital producer – have set out to find the tastiest spots in the area and am documenting my journey in a series called 13 Eats.
