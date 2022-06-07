NASCAR Releases TV Ratings For Sunday's Gateway Race

About five years ago, Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were not only NASCAR Cup Series competitors, but also a serious couple. Their relationship was tested several times on the race track, most notably at the 2013 Coca-Cola 600 when Danica slammed into the back of Ricky and sent him into the outside wall at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Jay Mohr couldn’t help by make fun of the incident at the ESPY’s that year. It seemed as if there relationship could survive that (both the wreck and subsequent roasting), it could survive anything.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO