ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

NASCAR Releases TV Ratings For Sunday's Gateway Race

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASCAR on Fox posted some solid viewership numbers for all three series at Gateway and Portland this past weekend. The inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Broke Up a Couple Months After This Major Wreck at Sonoma

About five years ago, Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were not only NASCAR Cup Series competitors, but also a serious couple. Their relationship was tested several times on the race track, most notably at the 2013 Coca-Cola 600 when Danica slammed into the back of Ricky and sent him into the outside wall at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Jay Mohr couldn’t help by make fun of the incident at the ESPY’s that year. It seemed as if there relationship could survive that (both the wreck and subsequent roasting), it could survive anything.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR officials scramble to explain slow crash responses

In the last few weeks, NASCAR has come under fire from the media and fans for its slow responses to accidents that have taken place on the track. One particular accident that stood out was with NASCAR Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar who could be heard on his radio in a lot of pain, begging for help.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Carson Hocevar Shares Injury Update: NASCAR World Reacts

After a scary crash at the WWT Raceway 200 over the weekend, NASCAR Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar fans with an update via Twitter Wednesday. Hocevar was taken to the hospital after the wreck, but gave the crowd the thumbs up after exiting the car. The 19-year-old gave a figurative thumbs up with his statement a few days later:
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Outfit Thursday

Phil Mickelson showed up to the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series with a very interesting outfit. Mickelson was spotted wearing an outfit that had a blacked out logo of Augusta National on it. It's unclear why Mickelson decided to represent Augusta National this Thursday. Perhaps it's just...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Made Horrific Strike Call Today

One MLB umpire decided to make a lot of people mad on Thursday afternoon. The home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes for the Dodgers-White Sox game when Dylan Cease threw a perfect pitch over the plate. It was a strike in every strike zone, but the ump thought it was a ball.
MLB
FanBuzz

Ty Dillon’s Wife Haley Is a Former NBA Dancer

Haley Carey has been extremely supportive of her husband Ty Dillon and his NASCAR career since the couple first started dating more than 10 years ago. But, Haley has also had an interesting career of her own. Let’s take some time to get to know a little bit more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job In Football: Fans React

Nothing can keep former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett away from the game of football. Garrett will reportedly replace Drew Brees on NBC's Football Night in America this upcoming football season. In addition, he may also become the lead analyst for NBC on Notre Dame football games. A final...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar On Fox#Camping World#Fs1
The Spun

Chiefs Fan Favorite Retiring: NFL World Reacts

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement on Wednesday. "I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything KC. Been a crazy journey!” Dieter wrote on Twitter. The Bowling Green and Alabama alum never made a tremendous impact on Sundays, tallying just three...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Hailie Deegan Reveals Future Goal: NASCAR World Reacts

Hailie Deegan has been climbing the NASCAR ranks in stock car and truck racing since she was a teenager. But as she approaches the midpoint of her third year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, she has an even bigger goal for the future. In a recent interview, Deegan...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Racing News

Charlotte Qualifying Order: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the famed Coca-Cola 600 at the 1.5-mile of Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s NASCAR longest race. View the Charlotte qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

Sonoma TV Schedule: June 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Sonoma, California. It’s a triple-header weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West take to the track. View the Sonoma tv schedule below. NASCAR TV Schedule. Sonoma Raceway. The following includes all on-track action:. Friday. June...
SONOMA, CA
The Spun

NASCAR Clarifies Rule For Sunday: Fans React

After a testy weekend of driving, NASCAR has clarified a rule heading into this weekend's Cup Series race. With drivers like Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain feuding, NASCAR has clarified an important rule. Per NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, the rule "A safety violation may be imposed for any action or...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Sonoma Qualifying Order: June 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in California. Sonoma Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series for the Toyota / Save Mart 350. View the Sonoma Raceway qualifying order for the NASCAR Cup Series below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Rookie Retirement News

Lions rookie Jermaine Waller ended his NFL career before it even began. The undrafted cornerback out of Virginia Tech retired from the league on Wednesday, the Detroit organization announced. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Lockdown corner, never gave up a single touchdown in the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Has Special Car For Pride Month

Before the NASCAR world flocks to Sonoma Raceway, there will be a few significant shifts in paint schemes for Hendrick Motorsports. The team announced that all four driver will have a new paint scheme for the. "Defending race winner Kyle Larson will sport the HendrickCars.com look on his No. 5...
SONOMA, CA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
531K+
Followers
64K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy