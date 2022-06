A gathering of politicians, activists, young philanthropists, downtown residents, and a few people who now live in their vehicles showed up for the official ribbon-cutting at the DignityMoves tiny-home village that’s recently sprouted up on an old parking lot on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street. Soon, 34 people now living on the streets of downtown Santa Barbara ​— ​or in their vehicles ​— ​will be moving in to each eight-foot-by-eight-foot home by June 15.

