Filmmaker Nate Thompson is working to turn the Stagecoach Stop in Irish Hills into a permanent home for Halloween fun. He was first introduced to the Stagecoach Stop when one of his movies, “The Dead Record,” was premiering, and someone told him about the space along US-12 in Onsted. He decided to check it out. When he saw it, he very quickly got the idea to make it a horror town.

