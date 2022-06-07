Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11AM through 9PM on Sunday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zones 223 and 224, which includes the eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains and the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from late Monday morning through Monday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zones 223 and 224, which includes the eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains and the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 223 AND 224 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 223 AND 224 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 223 and 224. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts... Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO