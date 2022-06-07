Crazy Porsche Dealer Wants $300,000 For A Porsche 911 Turbo S

If you search for Singer and 911 on your Google machine, there are a few words that crop up consistently in articles covering the California-based restomod company's cars. Those are "stunning," "perfection," and "masterpiece." That's the level that Singer Vehicle Design operates at. It's such a high level that you'll see articles describing other restomod companies specializing in specific models of cars as "the Singer of (insert make and model here)." The level of engineering and attention to detail that goes into Singer vehicles is, well, stunning, and each model is, well, a masterpiece. We may as well throw the word "perfection" while we're at it because the hype is real. These are just a few of our favorite takes on classic Porsche 911 models that have left the Singer workshops so far.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO