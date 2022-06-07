ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crazy Porsche Dealer Wants $300,000 For A Porsche 911 Turbo S

By Chase Bierenkoven
 3 days ago
How much money is near-instant gratification worth to you? A Californian dealer values it at a cool $36,648. That's how much Rusnak/Westlake Porsche in Thousand Oaks is charging over MSRP (plus options) for a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. Westlake wants $305,888 for this Turbo S Cab with 7,226 miles...

Motorious

Hidden American Muscle Car Collection Is A Must See

We know a lot of people think the main purpose of sites like YouTube is for watching cats do silly things or doing some dumb dances to music nobody will care about in two months. However, we happen to know the real purpose of all this technology is to see car collections you would never have access to, just like what barn find expert Dennis Collins has so graciously provided recently. In the video included with this article, you’ll get virtual access to an amazing American muscle car collection which is hidden away from prying eyes.
CARS
BMW's Armored i7 Will Be An Electric Fortress On Wheels

When BMW lifted the lid on its new 7 Series and i7 luxury sedans, the world let out a collective gasp as eyes met the controversial grille and split headlights for the first time. Polarizing exterior design aside, the Bavarian automaker has gone to great lengths to ensure the 7er eclipses its strongest rival, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
CARS
Singer's Greatest Porsche 911 Recreations

If you search for Singer and 911 on your Google machine, there are a few words that crop up consistently in articles covering the California-based restomod company's cars. Those are "stunning," "perfection," and "masterpiece." That's the level that Singer Vehicle Design operates at. It's such a high level that you'll see articles describing other restomod companies specializing in specific models of cars as "the Singer of (insert make and model here)." The level of engineering and attention to detail that goes into Singer vehicles is, well, stunning, and each model is, well, a masterpiece. We may as well throw the word "perfection" while we're at it because the hype is real. These are just a few of our favorite takes on classic Porsche 911 models that have left the Singer workshops so far.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2023 Chevy Corvette Configurator Is Missing The Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was first introduced in October last year. Since then, we have made several discoveries about the most highly-anticipated supercar of 2022. Its quarter-mile time leaked in November last year, followed by the top speed in May. Chevrolet has since even introduced the first special edition model. Still, we have no clear indication of what it will cost. One dealer is already charging a markup of $100,000 without an official price announcement.
CARS
Motor1.com

1991 Mercedes G-Class Restomod Is A Cool Mix Of Classic And Modern

Restomods are all the rage these days with more and more companies entering this multi-million business with classic vehicles. Expedition Motor Company, one of the pioneering firms in the segment in the United States, has a lovely new product based on a 1991 Mercedes-Benz G-Class convertible. The so-called 2022 250GD Wolf is an awesome mix between classic off-road design and modern technologies for better everyday usability. It is now available to order at a price starting at $160,000.
CARS
Ford Sold 500 F-150 Lightnings To One Customer

Our recent first drive of the Ford F-150 Lightning impressed us with the electric truck's capabilities as a lifestyle and utility vehicle. As we said in the first drive review, the Lightning is a revolutionary product that's about to take America by storm. It succeeds at being a work truck...
BUYING CARS
Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
Motorious

This 1969 Camaro Commercial Would Never Air Today

What was the ad agency thinking, not to mention GM executives who signed off on this?. Watching old car commercials is a great hobby, especially when you’re checking out ads from the 1960s. It was a different time then, one where advertisers would get really creative, sometimes doing absolutely bizarre but mostly wholesome things to entice consumers. Then there’s this commercial for the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Pace Car.
CARS
Mercedes Recalls Almost Every Model For Embarrassing Reason

Mercedes-Benz recently issued a massive recall that impacts several recent models from its catalog. The automaker's emergency call system may malfunction and leave a driver unable to contact first responders if there's an accident. The recall covers 234,862 vehicles, and the list of affected models spans almost the entire Mercedes-Benz...
CARS
These Classic Cars Are Going To Be Crushed

One of our favorite YouTube channels, Auto Archeology, has great connections because the guy is able to gain access to all kinds of secret automotive treasure troves. Well, he’s at it again, this time giving us a good look at a salvage yard that’s getting ready to crush a bunch of classic GM cars along with a few Fords and Mopars and plenty of parts.
REEDSBURG, WI
fordauthority.com

5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo Engine Will Not Be Offered As A Crate: Exclusive

The 5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo engine is one of the more interesting engines in FoMoCo’s recent history. Hand-built and specifically designed for the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R, the Voodoo engine – derived from the Ford Modular engine family – features eight cylinders in a V configuration, a dual overhead cam (DOHC) design, and – arguably its most noteworthy characteristic – a flat plane crankshaft. The latter allows the Voodoo to rev faster and to higher limits, enabling this atmospheric V8 to make a very healthy 526 horsepower and 429 pounds of torque across an impressively wide powerband, while also giving it a distinguished exhaust note.
CARS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Lewis Hamilton's Collection

Lewis Hamilton's car collection is worth millions of dollars, but one car stands out as his pièce de résistance when it comes to its sheer value and significance. The record-holding Formula One Champion has amassed quite an eclectic array of exotic vehicles, including many one-off unique models that are worth massive amounts of cash. As Hamilton told The Sunday Times, his collection includes masterpieces such as a rare '66 Shelby Cobra 427 vetted by the late Carroll Shelby himself.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This Lamborghini wasn’t made to run on roads…

With treads similar to those you’d find on a tank, the Lamborghini LMXX2 by Michael Hritzkrieg was designed to dominate off-road terrains. Made to run on sands, soil, and even rocks, this raging bull doesn’t need asphalt underneath it. It just needs a driver and determination. Emerging out...
CARS
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Man Spends 96 Days Creating Wooden Lamborghini For His Son

For many gearheads, the obsession with all things automotive blossomed at an early age. Be it a beloved toy car, a collection of motoring magazines, or a parent with a fondness for speed, most of us can attribute this passion to our early days. This lucky little boy in Vietnam is no different. Thanks to his father's remarkable skill, he will have gasoline coursing through his veins for many years to come.
CARS
