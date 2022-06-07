Harris couple cited for paraphernalia

The Iowa Department of Corrections reports a man convicted for a 2013 home invasion burglary in Vail has absconded from a residential treatment facility in Sioux City. According to authorities, 27-year-old Richard Allan Martinez failed to return as required Tuesday by his work-release program. Martinez was convicted of second-degree robbery, a class C felony, and two counts of assault while participating in a felony, a class D felony, in Crawford County District Court in 2014. He was sentenced to up to ten years in prison and paroled in December 2021. Martinez, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, was part of a group of four people who were charged after breaking into a Vail home while armed and stealing cash and other property. Martinez is 5’ 7” tall and weighs 172 pounds. Individuals with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO