Stanley Cup Final: Colorado Avalanche

Bidding on the Denver Broncos has narrowed to three main groups, led by Rob Walton, Josh Harris and the founders of Clearlake Capital. Four groups submitted bids in advance of the Monday evening deadline, according to multiple league sources, who were granted anonymity because the process is private. Of those four, three are considered competitive, the people said. Walton is believed to be the favorite, due to his immense wealth and connections to Colorado. The group led by Harris, who co-owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, includes Magic Johnson. The consortium led by...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO