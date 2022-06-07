ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Stanley Cup Final: Colorado Avalanche

KDVR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanley Cup Final: Colorado Avalanche, Vicente Arenas reports. 21 years later, Colorado Avalanche head to Stanley …. Severe storms possible; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Denver City Council passes measure to...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

What Broncos Country is saying about the new owner

The sale isn't final, but the takes on the Broncos' new owners are coming in hot. What they're saying: Reactions from fans and pundits appeared mostly positive. Longtime sports journalist Woody Paige noted that Denver's football team is changing hands from one famous family to another. "Ownership of sport franchises in Colorado [is] fully a family affair," he wrote in the Gazette.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Oilers star Connor McDavid reacts after getting swept by Avalanche in first Western Conference Finals

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid got his first taste of the Western Conference Finals this season, but his time there was short-lived thanks to a 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche. Mike Smith and the Oilers’ defense was no match for the Avalanche’s high-powered attack, which the Oilers’ own explosive offense wasn’t able to keep up with.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Odds to Win Stanley Cup Are Ridiculous

The Colorado Avalanche have swept the Edmonton Oilers and now advance to the Stanley Cup Final. They await the winner of the Eastern Conference Final, and will play against either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Rangers. It's worth noting that they will have home-ice advantage against whichever team they end up facing.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon hits Artturi Lehkonen with ultimate praise after OT goal to reach Stanley Cup Final

For the first time in over 20 years, the Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Finals after Artturi Lehkonen became the newest hero of the Avs with his game-winning goal in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals series against the Edmonton Oilers. Lehkonen did not just booked the Avalanche a ticket to the grandest stage of the NHL, but also made Colorado’s front office look incredibly good.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
theScore

3 takeaways as Oilers' season ends, Avalanche head to Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche won 6-5 in overtime on Monday to sweep the Edmonton Oilers from the playoffs and advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Here are three takeaways from the riveting conclusion to the Western Conference title series. Colorado's many weapons delivered. After Colorado's usual suspects continued to one-up Mike...
NHL
Sportico

Denver Broncos Bidding Narrows to Three Main Groups

Click here to read the full article. Bidding on the Denver Broncos has narrowed to three main groups, led by Rob Walton, Josh Harris and the founders of Clearlake Capital. Four groups submitted bids in advance of the Monday evening deadline, according to multiple league sources, who were granted anonymity because the process is private. Of those four, three are considered competitive, the people said. Walton is believed to be the favorite, due to his immense wealth and connections to Colorado. The group led by Harris, who co-owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, includes Magic Johnson. The consortium led by...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Final#Broncos#Central 70#Denver City Council#I 270
Financial World

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog: We're not done!

The Colorado Avalanche will play in the Stanley Cup final. Colorado coach Jared Bednar stressed that the goal is to win the cup and that they are not happy just playing in the finals. "We have one step left, and I don't feel like any of our guys are satisfied," he said, as quote by NHL.com "Advancing has been great, but it hasn't been our goal from the start.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Sakic's moves before Trade Deadline big reason Avalanche are in Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Joe Sakic's wheeling and dealing prior to the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on March 21 has played a significant role in the Colorado Avalanche reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years. Just ask Nathan MacKinnon. The Avalanche center was practically giddy after forward...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Edmonton Oilers

Welcome to my new series ‘2022 Offseason Trade Targets’ where we’ll examine several teams the Toronto Maple Leafs could be interested in doing business with this summer. From minor moves to blockbuster deals, I’ll cover them all as we dive into some potential trade options for general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas.
GENERAL MOTORS
markerzone.com

1961 STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ERIC NESTERENKO PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report on in the hockey world on Tuesday. Former Toronto Maple Leaf and Chicago Black Hawks forward Eric Nesterenko has passed away at the age of 88. Nesterenko began his career in the NHL by playing one game with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1951-52 season. He went on to appear in 1,219 career games between the Maple Leafs and Chicago Black Hawks across parts of 21 seasons. Nesterenko recorded 574 points (250 goals, 324 assists) and 1,273 penalty minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Housing
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Arizona Coyotes Salary Cap Space Leaves Plenty of Opportunities

Preview (opens in a new tab) The Arizona Coyotes have $33.2 million of cap space that will allow them to make some significant moves while in the midst of a rebuild. General manager Bill Armstrong has stockpiled seven draft picks in just the first two rounds of the 2022 NHL Draft. Whether he uses those picks or trades them may make the difference between the rebuild getting accelerated or prolonged.
GLENDALE, AZ
ClutchPoints

Mike Smith gets brutally honest on future with Oilers after playoff exit

The Edmonton Oilers saw their season come to an end after getting swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals. Despite an improbably deep run in the playoffs, the Oilers will be back at the drawing board in the offseason looking to make the necessary adjustments in order to make a Stanley Cup run. The goalie position will certainly be put under the microscope this offseason, and veteran netminder Mike Smith got brutally honest on his future in Edmonton following the Oilers’ season-ending loss on Monday night.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche's Western Conference Final Takeaways

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 after completing the sweep over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2022 Western Conference Final. The methodical effort from the Avalanche reflected that of an ultra-determined group, who utilized and executed a 'next man up' mentality when the stakes were at the highest yet.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy