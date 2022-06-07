Denver Broncos Charities to provide more than $160,000 to 30 organizations through annual community grant program
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos Charities will distribute $164,000 to 30 organizations and nonprofits through the fourth annual Community Grant Program funding cycle, it was announced on Tuesday. Launched in 2019, the Broncos Community Grant Program offers Colorado-based nonprofits and organizations the opportunity to request necessary funding (up...www.denverbroncos.com
