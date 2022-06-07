ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Broncos Charities to provide more than $160,000 to 30 organizations through annual community grant program

denverbroncos.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos Charities will distribute $164,000 to 30 organizations and nonprofits through the fourth annual Community Grant Program funding cycle, it was announced on Tuesday. Launched in 2019, the Broncos Community Grant Program offers Colorado-based nonprofits and organizations the opportunity to request necessary funding (up...

www.denverbroncos.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Manitou Springs, CO
City
Englewood, CO
Denver, CO
Society
Denver, CO
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Charity#Color#Broncos Charities Board
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy