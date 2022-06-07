ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEVENTEEN, GOT7, Dimash Kudaibergen & NCT Dream Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart

By Xander Zellner
 3 days ago

On Billboard ‘s latest Hot Trending Songs chart (dated June 11), powered by Twitter, Ha Sung-woon and BTS member Jimin ‘s “With You” tallies a fifth week at No. 1. The song holds at the summit with 3.5 million Twitter mentions (up 40%), according to Twitter.

Spiking buzz for BTS, the group visited the White House in Washington, D.C., May 31 to meet with President Joe Biden in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, four tracks debut, led by SEVENTEEN’s “Hot” at No. 3. The song marks the group’s third entry on the ranking (which began in October), after “Rock With You” (No. 2 peak in November) and “Darl+ing” (No. 4, April). The new song enters after the May 26 premiere of its official video. The track appears on the group’s SEVENTEEN 4th Album: Face the Sun , released May 27. The set starts at No. 4 on the latest World Albums chart , launching as the act’s 13th top 10.

GOT7’s new single “Nanana” arrives at No. 5 on Hot Trending Songs, becoming the group’s first entry on the list. The track is from GOT7’s self-titled EP, released May 23 along with the song’s official video. The collection is the act’s first since late 2020 and debuted at No. 8 on the June 4-dated World Albums chart, marking its 15th top 10.

Kazakh singer-songwriter Dimash Kudaibergen scores his third charted title on Hot Trending Songs, as “Okay” debuts at No. 14. Its official video arrived May 30.

Plus, NCT Dream adds its second entry on Hot Trending Songs as “Beatbox” opens at No. 17. The NCT sub-unit previously charted on the ranking with “Glitch Mode” in April. “Beatbox” is the title track from the group’s repackaged version of the its album Glitch Mode , released in March. Beatbox arrived May 30.

Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard ‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.

