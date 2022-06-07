ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Tottenham could line up with dramatic new starting XI including Saint-Maximin and Bastoni after transfer overhaul

By Ian Tuckey
 5 days ago

KEEPING Harry Kane could be just the first step for Tottenham in a summer of giant leaps for Tottenham.

Powered by the twin turbos of qualifying for the Champions League and £150million investment, boss Antonio Conte's fantasy list could include Allan Saint-Maximin, Christian Eriksen, Alessandro Bastoni and Raheem Sterling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tW9mR_0g3O4SNG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUg0J_0g3O4SNG00
Signing Inter Milan's Italy centre-back Alessandro Bastoni would be a major coup Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WO1Eq_0g3O4SNG00
Newcastle's exciting winger Allan Saint-Maximin is an ambitious target for Tottenham as they prepare for the Champions League Credit: Rex

England skipper Kane is tipped to agree a new contract after fears 12 months ago he could join Manchester City.

And even Europe's top club competition won't see many better link-ups in attack than Kane and Son Heung-min.

But those two aside, Conte is preparing to 'reward' the squad that powered past Arsenal to take fourth spot in the Premier League with a mass influx of awesome competition for their places.

Inter Milan's Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, 33, arrived last week as just about as proven a first signing as you could make.

So what's next? He we assess how Conte could rebuild and possibly even reshape Tottenham on the pitch.

Inter Milan's Italy centre-back Bastoni would be the dream recruit for a defence which is still evolving.

The 23-year-old is said to be torn as he's keen to reunite with Conte but also content at an Inter side who were only edged out of the Serie A table on the final table by biggest rivals AC Milan.

A reported £54million price tag could be an even bigger obstacle - leaving Torino's Gleison Bremer as a £40m alternative.

RB Leipzig's right-wing back Nordi Mukiele and Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic on the other flank are possible recruits out wide.

And further forward is perhaps the most fascinating target - Newcastle fans' favourite Saint-Maximin.

The tricky wideman might cost close to £50m but could be an upgrade on Ajax target Steven Bergwijn, who has confirmed he wants to leave this summer.

The most romantic recruit, though, would see the return of playmaker Eriksen - after relaunching his career with Brentford so sublimely that Manchester United are also interested in the 30-year-old.

The names are even bigger up front - Etihad ace Sterling, Juventus hero Paulo Dybala, Everton's in-form Brazilian Richarlison and now Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGHwh_0g3O4SNG00

Sterling would match Conte's taste for counter-attacking.

But with Arsenal and Chelsea also keen, it's suggested the £60m-rated England frontman might run down his contract to enable a free transfer in 2023.

So Richarlison appears a more realistic incomer.

Whatever happens, Conte reckons making the Champions League is just the start for Tottenham on the pitch - just like signing Perisic is merely the launchpad off the field.

