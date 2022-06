One person was killed Friday after an airplane crashed into a Southern California strawberry field shortly after takeoff and burst into flames, according to media reports. The single-engine Mooney M20T went down near State Route 101 around 8:20 a.m. in Ventura County, just north of Los Angeles County. The plane possibly hit the side of the Gold Coast Christian Church.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO