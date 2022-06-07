ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal star Granit Xhaka faces trial after £143,000 Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘snapped speeding 50mph in 30 zone’

By Rob Pattinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

PREM star Granit Xhaka is facing court after being accused of failing to tell cops who was driving when his car was caught speeding.

The Arsenal midfielder's £143,000 Mercedes-AMG G63 was snapped by a speed camera travelling at 50mph in a 30mph zone.

The midfielder will face court in July

The offence took place in Cardiff on November 30 last year.

But when contacted by South Wales Police Xhaka, who captains the Swiss national team, allegedly didn't disclose who was behind the wheel at the time.

The 29-year-old will now go on trial at Cardiff Magistrates' Court in July charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.

Xhaka, who lives in Radlett, Herts, joined Arsenal from German side Borussia Monchengladbach for £30m in May 2016.

He has since clocked up 250 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 14 goals.

In addition, Xhaka has made 102 for Switzerland, finding the back of the net 12 times.

But he is better known for his disciplinary record than his goalscoring one - having been sent off five times for Arsenal since joining.

It comes as ex-Premier League footballer and BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas could be banned from driving after allegedly being caught using his phone behind the wheel.

And West Ham star Manuel Lanzini dodged a ban for driving his Porsche with no licence or insurance — and blamed the DVLA.

The midfielder, 29, took his £73,000 hybrid Cayenne to a chemist to get medicine for his wife in Aldgate, East London.

Dad-of-one Lanzini pleaded guilty before City of London JPs, who handed him six points and ordered him to pay £1,735.

Lanzini, who has been capped for Argentina, did not show up for the 20-minute hearing, and entered his pleas remotely for the offence on January 27 this year.

My flat was taken over by a stranger while I was abroad – now he lives there for free and nobody will move him out

A MAN who got stuck overseas during the pandemic has been left homeless after a random stranger moved into his London flat while he was away. Filippe Scalora, 41, claims he is the victim of "a planned and well thought out fraud” after a squatter gained access to his Clarion property in Chelsea and began living there - with the help of an employee from the housing association.
