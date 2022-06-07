Seahawks one-time Pro Bowl WR DK Metcalf not present for start of mandatory minicamp

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is seemingly sending a message with his absence. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Like Samuel, Metcalf awaiting a contract extension with the only NFL team he's ever played for. The 2020 Pro Bowler underwent foot surgery in February and in May, Metcalf said "we're going to get something done" regarding a new deal.

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract after three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The team traded nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March.

While Metcalf waits for a potential new contract, trade rumors have followed the star seemingly all offseason. He finished with 75 catches for 967 receiving yards and career-best 12 touchdowns in 17 games last season.

The running mate of fellow one-time Pro Bowler Tyler Lockett with the Seahawks, Metcalf was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and secured 58 of his 100 targets for 900 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. In 2020, he put up career highs in a targets (129), receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,303), while collecting 10 touchdowns through the air as well.