There's something happening in northeast Wichita that has many people wondering what could be going on. Construction for the new Top Golf is rapidly progressing near Greenwich and K-96. Dozens of giant white poles that have been placed at the construction site have lots of heads turning. However, Mayor Brandon Whipple says getting this project hasn't come without many obstacles. He says getting Top Golf in Wichita means much more than just something fun to do.

WICHITA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO