COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2022 Primary Day in South Carolina is Tuesday, June 14. To get you ready for the day, News19 has assembled the following voting guide. Among the races votes will decide is who will be the Democratic and Republican nominees for Governor and Education Superintendent ad well as some U.S. House races gaining national attention.. There are also some local county council races.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO