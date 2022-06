The Boston Celtics regained control of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night by pulling away from the Golden State Warriors down the stretch to secure a 116-100 victory in Game 3 and take a 2-1 lead in the series. While the on-court action produced plenty of talking points, there was a lot going on off the floor as well. The Celtics' crowd, which was particularly hostile toward Draymond Green, became a storyline throughout the night -- to the point that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and multiple players addressed it after the game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO