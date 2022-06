A bank robbery in Joliet on Thursday morning is now under investigation. At 10:45 am, officers were called to the Heartland Bank and Trust on Caton Farm Road for a report of an armed robbery. The investigation shows that a male suspect entered the bank and announced a robbery to the bank tellers while implying that he was armed with a knife. The suspect fled the scene with an unspecified amount of money.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO