Westerville, OH

Clintonville, Easton area, Westerville among planned Dunkin’ sites

By Dan Eaton | Columbus Business First
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — Central Ohioans are about to have a lot more options for Munchkins and Snackin’ Bacon.

Dunkin’ has had an up-and-down history in central Ohio over the years, but the current crop of franchisees seem to be catching on.

The local footprint for the Massachusetts-based coffee, doughnuts, and breakfast brand is poised to have more than doubled since 2019 when it had just six locations in the market.

Victoria’s Secret, M/I Homes among corporate pavers of Pelotonia’s path to $50M

Franchisees added four new local units in the past two years . At least another six are in the works, including locations in Clintonville, in the Easton area, and near Hamilton Quarter.

Franchisees Tushar Patel and Yogesh Patel have at least two new locations in development.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

