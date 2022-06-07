ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WATCH: California bushfire leaves 50 acres of scorched land

goodwordnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne victim was injured in the fire and his condition is not...

goodwordnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodwordnews.com

Plane carrying 5 Marines crashes in California desert

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Marine Corps Osprey plane carrying five Marines crashed in the Southern California desert on Wednesday and civilian and military emergency crews responded, but there were no details. immediate on injuries or deaths, the military said. The MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
goodwordnews.com

Kinzinger speaks: Helping defeat Cawthorn was a ‘badge of honour’

The Illinois Republican may be stepping down from the House, but he’s not done looking to shape the party’s future. Not all news on the site expresses the point of view of the site, but we transmit this news automatically and translate it through programmatic technology on the site and not from a human editor.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
goodwordnews.com

Florida brothers, 14 and 11, arrested for stealing 22 guns

Two Florida siblings, ages 14 and 11, were arrested for stealing an arsenal of firearms and ammunition from a gun store, including an AR-15 pistol, cops said. The miners entered Guns 4 Less in Cape Coral around 3 a.m. Wednesday after unsuccessfully trying to shut off power to the business and then open a back door.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy