Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $110 million on Wednesday. Kupp's extension ties him to Los Angeles through the 2026 season and will pay him an average of $26.1 million per season. Coming off the Rams' Super Bowl win in 2021, Kupp will enter his sixth season as one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league. In his first season with Matthew Stafford under center, Kupp led the league in catches (145), yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO