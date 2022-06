HOUGHTON – This Saturday Trinity Episcopal Church – Houghton is hosting a Concert for Ukraine, to help support organizations helping humanitarian efforts in the country. Like with their concert for Afghanistan a few months back, the church is bringing in live music, notably Dean and Bette Premo of White Water. Adelina Oronova and Nazar Gora, with Yoopers for Ukraine, will perform a spoken word poem, in both English and Ukrainian, with accompanying music.

