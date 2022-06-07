ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How Peter Jackson and Co. Managed to ‘Get Back’ to Basics for the Disney+ Beatles Doc

By Jason Clark
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A version of this story about “The Beatles: Get Back” first appeared in The Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. One supposes after you’ve tackled six films involving hobbits and Middle-earth and revived King Kong for the big screen, the only pop culture behemoth left would be … the Fab...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

The 15 Most Confusing Movies of All Time, According to Viewers

Ever looked up the ending of a movie after you watched it? Well… you’re definitely not alone. A formal list of the most confusing movies of all time has been assembled, according to how often the film’s title and “explained” is searched on the internet. After compiling a list of 150 films renowned for their puzzling plots and ambiguous endings, Im-a-puzzle‘s team analyzed searches that include a film title followed by “explained” in an effort to learn which top 15 films confused audiences the most.
MOVIES
TheWrap

HBO to Produce Documentary Feature on Y2K Scare (Exclusive)

HBO Documentary Films is currently producing a doc about the Y2K scare, which many at the turn of the century feared would signify a technological doomsday. Filmmakers Brian Becker (“MLK/FBI” archival producer) and Marley McDonald are currently looking for American home videos from Dec. 31, 1999, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘The View’ Guest LeVar Burton Calls ‘Bull–‘ on Book Bans in Schools: ‘It’s Embarrassing’

LeVar Burton did not mince words on Thursday when it came to his thoughts on banning books in schools. In fact, he had just one: “bulls—.”. The “Reading Rainbow” host stopped by “The View” in support of his new documentary, “Butterfly in the Sky,” named for the classic theme song of his show. While there, host Joy Behar made a point to call out how many books have been banned in schools lately, “especially about race, sexuality and basically American history.”
EDUCATION
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
George Martin
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Disney World#Film Star#Race#Apple Corps
TheWrap

Can ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Reach $1 Billion Despite Stiff Competition?

Paramount’s biggest hit in years now faces a loaded slate in June and July. With over $300 million grossed domestically and $583 million worldwide in just two weeks, “Top Gun: Maverick” has become Paramount’s biggest box office hit in years and has given Tom Cruise a chance at something he’s never had in his career: a $1 billion blockbuster.
PARAMOUNT, CA
TheWrap

TheWrap-Up Podcast: ‘Gaslit’ Showrunner Robbie Pickering Explains Watergate’s Warnings for Today

Episode 64: Plus, we look ahead to the Jan. 6 hearings and talk Peter Rice’s Disney ouster and the huge success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. This week on TheWrap-Up podcast, ahead of the Jan. 6 congressional hearings, host and TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman spoke at length with Robbie Pickering, showrunner of Starz’s Watergate drama “Gaslit.”
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Emmy Predictions for Limited Series: Too Many Scammers, Not Enough Room

What’s the best strategy to get ahead in the brutally competitive Outstanding Limited Series category at the Emmys?. Should you drop your show early, so voters have plenty of time to watch, absorb and live with it before they’re overwhelmed by other contenders? HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Hulu’s “Dopesick” and Netflix’s “Maid” hope so.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

‘The Offer': Matthew Goode on Getting Movie Mogul Bob Evans During ‘Godfather’ Era Right

This story about Matthew Goode first appeared in The Limited Series/Movies issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. In the sixth episode of the Paramount+ limited series “The Offer,” “The Godfather” movie is finally in preproduction, the formerly outraged mafia has been pacified by some script changes, and Marlon Brando has signed on to star in the film for scale. But the rug is about to be pulled from beneath Paramount’s feet with parent company Gulf and Western seconds away from voting to sell the studio to a young oil tycoon. Before they can count the ayes, Bob Evans, played by English actor Matthew Goode, bursts into the room resplendent in a chic, late ’70s polyester business suit, oversized glasses and a trademark California bronze, and delivers the speech of his life, successfully persuading financially motivated execs to hold off on the deal and believe in the power of movies.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Why Hollywood CEOs Could Face a Payday Reckoning Next Year

Rebuking exorbitant chief executive pay is destined to be on the table at next year’s shareholder meetings amid lackluster earnings and a looming recession. Hollywood quietly achieved a record this year when it comes to the lucrative compensation packages awarded to CEOs running all the nation’s major television, movie, and streaming businesses — but it’s becoming clear that come next year, shareholders will take CEOs to task where it really hurts: their paychecks.
ECONOMY
TheWrap

How the Marching Band Series ‘March’ Looked for Black Joy in a Time of Turmoil (Exclusive Video)

TheWrap Screening Series: The documentary series about a Black band in Texas plays out against COVID and Black Lives Matter. Beyonce may have rocked Coachella in 2018 when she turned her headlining show at that festival into a tribute to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, complete with full marching band. But lots of other people had already known all about the remarkable musical tradition, and particularly the marching band tradition, at HBCUs – and the makers of “March,” a documentary series produced by Stage 13 and airing on the CW, were definitely among those in the know.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheWrap

Does ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

“Jurassic World Dominion” is now playing in theaters, and those venturing out to see the blockbuster sequel may be wondering one crucial thing: is there a post-credits scene?. It’s a fair question. The last “Jurassic” film, 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” had a short post-credits scene at the end...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Amy Sedaris to Star in Indie Musical Comedy ‘Theater Camp’

Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Amy Sedaris have signed up to lead the cast of “Theater Camp,” a feature adaptation of Nick Lieberman’s 2020 short film of the same name. “Booksmart” and “Shiva Baby” star Gordon will make her directorial debut alongside Lieberman, who has helmed a number of video shorts and music videos for Platt, the award-winning star of “Dear Evan Hansen.” Gordon, Lieberman, Platt and co-star Noah Galvin (“Booksmart”), who wrote the short film together, will write the screenplay. The foursome will partner with composer Mark Sonnenblick (“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”) on original music.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Review: Reuniting the ‘Park’ Stars Just Makes This ‘World’ Look Shabbier

The generous read on “Jurassic World Dominion” is that it’s a metaphor unto itself; the ongoing moral of the film series is that mixing the wrong strains of DNA leads to disaster, and that lesson is writ large in the awkward and clumsy attempt to graft the stars of the original “Jurassic Park” onto the “Jurassic World” movies, a combo platter that only serves to make the latter-day protagonists even less interesting by comparison.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
26K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy