Victoria’s Secret, M/I Homes among corporate pavers of Pelotonia’s path to $50M

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — Corporate partnerships – such as recent multimillion-dollar pledges from Victoria’s Secret & Co. and M/I Homes Inc. – will be key to Pelotonia’s ambitious goal to raise $50 million annually for cancer research , up from the 10-year average of $21 million, CEO Doug Ulman said.

Pelotonia has increased fundraising from riders and supporters of its multi-day bike ride almost every year, a streak interrupted by the pandemic. The organization will keep growing that core, he said.

“Some of the growth will come from these new partnerships, where we have organizations who are already engaged, invested in the mission, but want to expand beyond just participating in the ride,” Ulman said in an interview.

Proceeds from the ride are dedicated to research, building and equipment, and scholarships at Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

