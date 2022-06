In an exclusive clip taken from a documentary focused on early rap pioneer The D.O.C., Eminem is singing the praises of the legendary rapper. The DOC is set to premiere this week at the Tribeca Festival. The Dave Caplan-directed feature promises to tell the story of D.O.C. from his work in the Fila Fresh Crew to grappling with his legacy in the world of hip-hop. In the clip seen above, Eminem offers some high praise for one of D.O.C.’s best solo songs and highlights how he really pioneered the West-Coast sound in the late ‘80s.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO