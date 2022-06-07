Watch: Deebo Samuel is in Attendance for 49ers' Mandatory Minicamp

Deebo Samuel has reported to day one of 49ers' mandatory minicamp and is getting some light workouts in.

What a surprise.

Deebo Samuel is in attendance for day one of 49ers' mandatory minicamp.

He isn't suited up and practicing with the rest of the team, but he is getting in some sideline work running and whatnot. This is a great sign that Samuel has shown up.

For starters, he had every right not to show after his contract/ trade demands. Second, not only did he show up, but he is actually still getting in a workout. It would have sufficed for him just to appear and be a presence, but getting some work in as well? That is quite a development.

Samuel has been a lightning rod for content ever since he first deleted any association with the 49ers from his instagram. Everything he did drew all types of speculation and presumptions. Now that he is reporting to mandatory minicamp, all of that should start dying down. If there was any true animosity or hurt feelings still (if there ever were), then Samuel would've stayed away. The fact he is reporting is a great sign for both parties.

All that is left now is figuring out a contract extension.

The price range for what it will cost to get a deal done with Samuel has been set once A.J. Brown inked a new deal with the Eagles following being traded there by the Titans. Annual per year salary here is moot as it is all about the guarantees, which Brown received $57.22 million guaranteed. That means to get something done with Samuel, the guarantees should reach no higher than $60 million. Easily a manageable contract to take on and fair offer for Samuel.

There is no telling when a deal will get deal, but with Samuel reporting to minicamp it indicates good will from his side to work it out.