After a long and drama-filled wait, Halsey has finally released their “So Good” single. The track, produced by Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin, hit streaming services on Thursday, about two weeks after Halsey accused their label of refusing to drop it. Halsey made the claim in a May 22 TikTok video, in which they confirmed the song and its official video were already completed. The singer-songwriter told fans they wanted to drop the material ASAP, but was told it wouldn’t be released without a viral moment to promote it.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO