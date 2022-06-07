Man gets 25 years for murdering Wichita teen in violent confrontation over pot, money

A 21-year-old man who killed a Wichita teenager during a violent confrontation over drugs and money in 2018 will spend more than 25 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Authorities say J’Arim St. Louis, of Wichita, was among a group of “armed young men” — some of whom were juveniles — who robbed 18-year-old Donte Devore of cash and marijuana on Feb. 11, 2018, in the 900 block of South Pineridge, near Lincoln and Edgemoor.

“Before leaving, St. Louis shot Devore several times,” according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office announcing Tuesday’s prison sentence.

The Eagle reported previously that Devore was shot multiple times after he answered a knock on his door where he was confronted by armed intruders demanding money and drugs. Several of Devore’s family members were inside of his home at the time.

Devore died at Wesley Medical Center, where he was taken for treatment.

St. Louis was a minor when the slaying occurred. But prosecutors sought successfully to charge him as an adult in connection with the killing.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and four counts of aggravated assault four days into his April jury trial , according to the DA’s news release and court records.

Sedgwick County District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced St. Louis to 301 months in prison, the news release says.

The other intruders involved in the fatal robbery were also charged. Of St. Louis’ co-defendants, court records show:

Deizmond C. Peters, 24, is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 25. He was convicted at his March trial of eight counts, including first-degree felony murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and multiple counts of aggravated assault

Lascottric Yarbrough, 23, is scheduled for trial June 27. He is charged with eight crimes, including first-degree felony murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Another person whose case is being adjudicated in juvenile court is scheduled for sentencing on July 1 on one count of aggravated robbery.