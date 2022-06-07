New NJ PBS 'Soundcheck' series, filmed at the Basie in Red Bank, features music hitmakers

It's a “Soundcheck” from the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank.

“Soundcheck” is the name of a new NJ PBS series on music makers and their inspirations. The first two episodes, recently filmed at the Basie Center, feature ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro (airing at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7) and blues dynamo Beth Hart (June 14).

Repeat airings follow the debut showings. Visit www.MyNJPBS.org for more info.

“What we are trying to do with 'Soundcheck' is give a 360-degree view of artists, going on and beyond the stage, seeing them through the eyes of those with whom they perform,” said host and producer Jen Eckert in a statement. “It is a unique perspective that amplifies the layers of talent it takes to create music.”

Kenny Loggins and Jimmy Buffett appear on the Shimabukuro episode, and Slash drops in on the Hart episode.

“ 'Soundcheck' is a smart and heartful music series,” said Joe Lee, NJ PBS general manager and executive producer of the series, in a statement. “It digs deep into the experience of making music and offers up firsthand insight from some of the greatest musicians of our time. We hope it will spark passion in our audience and inspire continued support to keep it going.”

Behind the scenes footage can be viewed on the NJ PBS YouTube channel and on MyNJPBS.org. “Soundcheck” is a production of iMaggination, Inc. and NJ PBS.

