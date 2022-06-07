ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neillsville, WI

Neillsville Area Plays and Neillsville High School Drama Students Return to the Stage

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Neillsville Area Players and drama students with the Neillsville High School will be holding their first performance since the start of the COVID-19...

Cummins Donates to Neillsville Elementary School

Cummins of Neillsville keeps creating and donating to the Neillsville Elementary School. The workers put together teddy bears, books, certificates and pens in a nice bag for our 5 year old kindergarten students to congratulate them for moving up to first grade. Workers that are grandparents and parents even put...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
One of them ole “Duke boys” was in Onalaska on Tuesday

Tom Wopat, better known as one them ole’ Duke boys, Luke Duke, was in Onalaska on Tuesday. The 70-year-old Wopat brought the General Lee — the famed 1969 Dodge Charger for the Dukes of Hazzard TV series — and also performed during the Great River Sound series, which happens every Tuesday at Dash-Park.
ONALASKA, WI
Thorp Comes Up Short In State Semi-Final/Other State Softball Scores

The Thorp Cardinals girls softball team season came to end on Thursday night as they fell to Assumption 5-2 in a Division 5 State Semi-Final at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Assumption got out to a 3-0 lead heading in to the 4th inning when Thorp was able to get on the scoreboard. Lizzy Frankewicz led off with a single, then advanced to second on a ground out. Abby Schultze reached on an error and Frankewicz scored. Alexis LaCanne followed with an RBI single, cutting Assumption's lead to 3-2.
THORP, WI
Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Langlade County Fairgrounds will host the Amsoil MWEDT National Series. Pro dirt-track riders from all across the country will come to battle it out at the iconic Langlade County Speedway June 10-12. Grandstand seating will also be available for spectators for only $10 with 6 & under free. The fairgrounds are located 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Highschool
Host tells what to expect during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

Host tells what to expect during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Visitors to Wisconsin’s Farm Technology Days can expect a few changes this year. Dennis and Susie Roehl operate the host farm, and Dennis tells Brownfield this year’s event is bringing back forage field demonstrations. He says, “Our demonstrations are going to be cutting in the morning, and merging and chopping will all be before noon, and then in the afternoon it will be raking, baling, and wrapping the bales.”
17-year-old wounded in La Crosse shooting faces intentional homicide charges

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A 17-year-old involved in the May 22 shooting in which 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek was killed faces new charges. Judge Elliott Levine issued an arrest warrant for Jackson Greengrass, who now faces charges of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, felony murder – battery as a party to a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon under 18 years of age, and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.
LA CROSSE, WI
Wisconsin dog headed to compete in Westminster Dog Show

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin dog is heading to New York to compete in the Westminster Dog Show. "Panda," a 2-year-old St. Bernard, was bred in Monroe County to a family who owns eight St. Bernards. Only the top five dogs, per breed, are invited to compete...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Central Wisconsin Agri-Business Committee Awards 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Central Wisconsin Agri-Business Committee has honored the late-Jerry Meissner of Chili with its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the group, which is a part of the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry, presented the honor posthumously to Meissner's family during its annual Dairyfest breakfast last week at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Candidates for Miss Neillsville Court Announced

The City of Neillsville is thrilled to announce the 2022 Miss Neillsville candidates. Kayleigh Kubisiak sponsored by Russell’s of Neillsville,. And Abby Mathis sponsored by Mathis Dairy. The contestants will be helping out at various community events leading up to Heritage Days. If you see them please be sure...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
Roehl Family Discusses Farm Technology Days

Media Day for the 2022 Farm Technology Days in Clark County was held on Tuesday. Dennis and Suzie Roehl, owners of Roehl Acres, discussed how they got involved with the show and some of the events happening. Dennis said, "If anyone is wondering how this came about, it's probably because...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Pet of the Week: Sammie

Age: 3-Years-Old Breed: Short-Haired Gray Tabby. Sammie is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Sammie is a 3-year old neutered male cat who came to CCHS when found as a stray in the Neillsville area. He has a handsome short-haired gray tabby and white coat and weighs 8.9#. Sammie is...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Suspect located in northwoods school threats

A suspect has been located in connection with a threat against school officials at Three Lakes High School and Lakeland Union High School, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Three Lakes School District officials posted a message on Facebook Tuesday stating that all buildings and athletic...
Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man has been charged with criminal damage to property after police say he vandalized several Wausau businesses. Between June 1 and June 2, the Wausau Police Department investigated five separate reports of property damage. Police found damage at Angelo’s Pizza, Pearl Luvs Earl, Subway, Thrive Foodery, and the Boys and Girls Club. All of these businesses are located on the east side of Wausau, between North 2nd St and North 6th St. Each business sustained, at a minimum, damage to glass doors and windows.
WAUSAU, WI
Baraboo police chief confident in zoo break-in investigation, owls still missing

BARABOO, Wis. — Two great-horned owls are still missing after a break-in at the Ochsner Park Zoo earlier this week, but the Baraboo police chief said the investigation into the incident is progressing. The owls along with two otters were let loose on Monday night after someone cut the locks to their habitats. Two kayakers later spotted the otters —...
BARABOO, WI

