Neillsville Area Plays and Neillsville High School Drama Students Return to the Stage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man has been charged with criminal damage to property after police say he vandalized several Wausau businesses. Between June 1 and June 2, the Wausau Police Department investigated five separate reports of property damage. Police found damage at Angelo’s Pizza, Pearl Luvs Earl, Subway, Thrive Foodery, and the Boys and Girls Club. All of these businesses are located on the east side of Wausau, between North 2nd St and North 6th St. Each business sustained, at a minimum, damage to glass doors and windows.
