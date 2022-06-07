ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Pride ERG – Tuesday Lunches at Pride Center – Green Bay Campus

By Sue Bodilly
 3 days ago

Bring your own lunch and socialize with the Pride ERG June 7, 14,...

Mural & Busker Festival, features UW-Green Bay alumni artists Linskens and Thomas and lecturers LaBonte and Krumpos, June 18-19

The Mural & Busker Festival, presented by Fox Communities Credit Union, returns June 18-19, 2022 (Noon to 4 p.m.) with 10 new murals in the Broadway District and some will feature UW-Green Bay alumni artists Beau Thomas and Andrew Linskens, and Erin LaBonte, a lecturer for the University. The event fills the districts with an immersive experience in the arts. Stop out and witness muralists creating large-scale paintings on several walls throughout the district. The streets will also be lined with buskers, or street performers, interacting with event visitors.
Reminder: Arendt and Koltz retirement celebrations

Two long-time UW-Green Bay staff members will be celebrated this month. Longtime The Learning Center Director Sherri Arendt is retiring. Please join organizers in celebrating her compassion, commitment and contributions to UW-Green Bay students and the University on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Lenfesty Family Courtyard/Winter Garden.
NEW Scholars celebrate its class of 2022 | WLUK

GREEN BAY (WLUK) — A celebration was held Friday for a number of area students who aspire to become the first in their family to graduate from college.The NEW Scholars College Readiness Program hosted a signing day for its graduates where they signed their letter of acceptance to attend their chosen college or university.The Green Bay nonprofit helps guide underserved youth who want to go to college, but lack the understanding and resources to get there.According to NEW Scholars, 95% of its graduates will attend college after this school year, while 40% of all economically disadvantaged students in Wisconsin high schools will pursue post-secondary education.
NEW Scholars college readiness graduates sign letters of intent – The Press

GREEN BAY – Aspiring to become the first in their family to graduate college, a group of area high school students took a giant leap toward that outcome in a celebration May 27. “I’m excited to get to see what’s different in college,” Green Bay East High School graduate Luis Gaytán said. “It’s going to be a whole new chapter in my life.”
