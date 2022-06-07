Pride ERG – Tuesday Lunches at Pride Center – Green Bay Campus

GREEN BAY (WLUK) — A celebration was held Friday for a number of area students who aspire to become the first in their family to graduate from college.The NEW Scholars College Readiness Program hosted a signing day for its graduates where they signed their letter of acceptance to attend their chosen college or university.The Green Bay nonprofit helps guide underserved youth who want to go to college, but lack the understanding and resources to get there.According to NEW Scholars, 95% of its graduates will attend college after this school year, while 40% of all economically disadvantaged students in Wisconsin high schools will pursue post-secondary education.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO