PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has reached a nearly $12 million settlement in a lawsuit over a 2020 attack that almost killed an inmate. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved the $11.75 million settlement on May 18 for the mother of Brian Ortiz. The lawsuit was officially resolved on Tuesday. The lawsuit said Ortiz was hit or kicked nearly 50 times and it took two hours and 15 minutes until Ortiz was taken to the hospital. “I offer my heartfelt apology to the Ortiz family as we conclude the litigation regarding the violent attack against Mr. Ortiz that occurred while in our custody in 2020. It is my expectation and our commitment that everyone in our care and custody is entitled to a safe and healthy environment,” Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO