ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Springs, AL

Roger Dale Wilson

By Editorial
mynwapaper.com
 2 days ago

Roger Dale Wilson, 71, of Double Springs, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at his residence. Roger was born on October 16, 1950 to Lee Vernon Wilson and Clezelle Canups....

mynwapaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynwapaper.com

Invitation to Bidders

Sealed proposals will be received by the Winston County Board of Education, until 2:00 P.M., legally prevailing time, on June 21, 2022 for the Corridor Flooring Renovations for Winston County Schools in the Board Room at the Winston County Board of Education, 25101 Highway 195, Double Springs, Alabama, at which time and place they will be publicly opened.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
mynwapaper.com

Notice of Appointment - Betty Vernell Abbott

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted James Lee Abbott as Executor of the Estate of Betty Vernell Abbott, on the 3rd day of June, 2022 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
mynwapaper.com

Future of Houston Recreation Area questioned

DOUBLE SPRINGS - Questions from the public at the May 3 Bankhead Liaison Panel meeting revealed concerns about boat launch access on Smith Lake, the status of the Houston Recreation Area campground and the need for parking at the unofficial Caney Creek Falls trailhead, among other things. Rutger Hyche, who...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
mynwapaper.com

County Road 11 newest Rebuild Alabama project

The $200,000 project is actually being divided into three stages, including digging out the base failures due to wear-and-tear through the years from larger vehicles going to and from the Joint Armed Forces Reserve Center. The second stage will be applying chip seal over those areas, with the third and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Double Springs, AL
Double Springs, AL
Obituaries
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
mynwapaper.com

Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a Wetland

Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a Wetland. To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals. This is to give notice that the Winston County Commission has determined that the following proposed action under ADECA’s CDBG program and Project Number CY-SF-PF-20-103 is located in a Wetland, and the Winston County Commission will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the wetland and the potential impacts on the wetland from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands. Proposed project work will include the replacement of two failed drainage 15-foot diameter by 120 feet long culvert pipes which collapsed on February 21, 2022, causing the road surface to collapse as well. To address this issue and reopen the road, proposed work will include removing the existing structure and appurtenances, installing of new 40-foot, single span, precast concrete bridge, guardrail and end anchors, and paving of bridge approaches. Best Management Practices will be followed throughout. To complete the proposed actions, project work will intersect with 0.15 acres of Freshwater Forested /Shrub wetland, which is associated with Quarter Creek. The proposed project will benefit all residents who travel County Road 54, Haleyville, AL 35565, Winston County.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
mynwapaper.com

Parent informs Winston BOE about field trip incident

Brittany Bailes, who had asked to be on the agenda after it was printed, told board members she had daughters in 4th and 6th grade at Meek Elementary School. Board President Joey Boteler advised her that she had five minutes to address the board. “After we hear your concerns or...
mynwapaper.com

Notice of Application - ADEM

CONTROL (UIC) PERMIT. Integrated Wastewater Management, Inc. c/o Mr. Keith Hattaway, PO Box 296, Pinson, AL 35126, UIC Permit Number ALSI9967004, has applied for the reissuance of a permit for Class V Injection Wells at Silverock Cove WWTP, County Road 937, Crane Hill, AL 35053 for discharge resulting from the injection of treated domestic sanitary effluent from a waste water treatment facility.
CRANE HILL, AL
mynwapaper.com

Public Notice for Bids on Ford F150

The Haleyville Housing Authority is accepting sealed bids on a 2009 Ford F150 pick-up truck until June 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm at which time bids will be publicly opened and read at the office of the Haleyville Housing Authority, 2601 Newburg Road, Haleyville, Alabama. Truck is white in color, mileage is 45,231, 8 cylinder, automatic transmission, one owner vehicle. Bids can also be mailed to the Haleyville Housing Authority, PO Box 786, Haleyville, Al. 35565.
HALEYVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy