Roger Dale Wilson

Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a Wetland. To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals. This is to give notice that the Winston County Commission has determined that the following proposed action under ADECA’s CDBG program and Project Number CY-SF-PF-20-103 is located in a Wetland, and the Winston County Commission will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the wetland and the potential impacts on the wetland from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands. Proposed project work will include the replacement of two failed drainage 15-foot diameter by 120 feet long culvert pipes which collapsed on February 21, 2022, causing the road surface to collapse as well. To address this issue and reopen the road, proposed work will include removing the existing structure and appurtenances, installing of new 40-foot, single span, precast concrete bridge, guardrail and end anchors, and paving of bridge approaches. Best Management Practices will be followed throughout. To complete the proposed actions, project work will intersect with 0.15 acres of Freshwater Forested /Shrub wetland, which is associated with Quarter Creek. The proposed project will benefit all residents who travel County Road 54, Haleyville, AL 35565, Winston County.

WINSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO