The Mural & Busker Festival, presented by Fox Communities Credit Union, returns June 18-19, 2022 (Noon to 4 p.m.) with 10 new murals in the Broadway District and some will feature UW-Green Bay alumni artists Beau Thomas and Andrew Linskens, and Erin LaBonte, a lecturer for the University. The event fills the districts with an immersive experience in the arts. Stop out and witness muralists creating large-scale paintings on several walls throughout the district. The streets will also be lined with buskers, or street performers, interacting with event visitors.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO