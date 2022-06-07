ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Woodhead falls short of U.S. Open at final qualifying event

By Patrick Janssen
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A former NFL star from western Nebraska won't be making a dream trip to the U.S. Open...at least not this year. Danny Woodhead, who was a standout running back at North Platte High School and Chadron State College before playing 10...

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Athletes excited to play in West Nebraska All-Star match

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The West Nebraska All Star Football and Volleyball Games are set for this weekend in Scottsbluff. Wednesday All Stars for the 38th Annual West Nebraska All Star Volleyball game were on hand for media days. Both the East and West got their pictures taken and talked...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
101.9 KING FM

Tornado Reported East Of Lusk, Sidney Neb. Gets Heavy Hail

Cheyenne and Laramie may not have gotten much in the way of severe weather on June 7, but the same can't be said for other areas of Wyoming as well as the Nebraska Panhandle. The city of Sidney, Nebraska received several inches of hail Tuesday, with some areas looking like they had been hit by a blizzard rather than a hail storm.
SIDNEY, NE
klkntv.com

South Dakota man arrested in shooting in Nebraska Panhandle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A South Dakota man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Rushville, a small town in the Nebraska Panhandle. Around 5:25 p.m. Mountain time, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn.
RUSHVILLE, NE
iheart.com

South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
RUSHVILLE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
North Platte, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Ohio State
City
Elkhorn, NE
North Platte, NE
Football
City
North Platte, NE
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota man arrested after shooting at Rushville Sale Barn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A South Dakota man is in custody in connection to a shooting in Rushville, the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday. NSP, along with the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the Wednesday evening incident. At approximately 5:25 p.m. MT, authorities were called to the shooting at Rushville Sale Barn.
RUSHVILLE, NE
North Platte Post

Suspect arrested in Rushville shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a shooting in Rushville, which led to the arrest of a South Dakota man Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday, at approximately 5:25 p.m. MT, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol in...
RUSHVILLE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A trespassing complaint in Mitchell led to an arrest on more than one offense

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scotts Bluff County Sherriff’s Department arrived in rural Mitchell in regards to a trespassing complaint after a local farmer reported seeing individuals at a residence that has been vacant for years. When officers went inside the abandoned home they found 40-year-old Robert Larsen and his...
MITCHELL, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy