SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost two weeks since the fatal boat collision on the Wilmington River. It took the lives of five people, four of whom were family members. When the call came in at United States Coast Guard Station Tybee, crew members say it was pretty vague, but when they got to the scene they tell me it was serious, chaotic and intense.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO