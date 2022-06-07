ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

A Uvalde Teacher Whose 11 Students Were Killed In The Mass Shooting Called The Cops “Cowards”

By Julia Reinstein
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teacher who survived the Uvalde school shooting, but whose 11 students were killed, slammed the police as "cowards" for their failures in responding to the attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead. "They sit there and did nothing for our community," Arnulfo Reyes said in an...

AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

10-year-old survivor reveals last words of friend shot dead by Uvalde gunman

A 10-year-old who survived the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School has revealed the words of her best friend before she was killed.Khole Torres said and her classmates were watching the film “Lilo & Stitch” when the gunman entered the school – sending students into lockdown.Then gunshots started, she said in an interview with KENS 5, and “I was looking at the ground because I was scared”.Her friend Amerie Jo Garza sought to reassure her that everything would be fine before she was shot dead, however.“We were told we were going into lockdown,” said Khloe. “My friend was saying this...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Uvalde shooting timeline exposes an ugly truth: The police have no legal duty to protect you

In the aftermath of the murder of 19 kids and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, the reports about what, exactly, the cops did that day are conflicting, to say the least. Initial reports claimed the police engaged in a firefight with the shooter before he entered the school, but now reports are that the gunman actually wandered around outside without challenge for 12 whole minutes. The story may very well change again by the time you're reading this, but one detail does seem to be coming into clear view: The shooter had about an hour inside the school with his victims before police finally shot him. Video and testimony show that parents were not only begging cops to do something but that when parents themselves tried to charge in, the cops held them back. At least one parent was handcuffed to keep him from charging into the school. On Friday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed that at least 19 law enforcement officers stood in the hallway outside of the classroom at Robb Elementary for over 45 minutes as the gunman slaughtered students inside.
UVALDE, TX
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Families of four children injured in mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school sue estate of shooter for $100 million

The families of four children injured in the the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting have filed a $100 million lawsuit against the shooter's estate. Injury attorney Thomas Henry, who is representing the four families, said they were seeking damages for a child who was shot in the leg, one who was hit in the shoulder, another that was shot in the face and a fourth who was struck in the back, leg and shoulder by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos, Fox News reported.
UVALDE, TX
ABC News

Husband of teacher killed at Texas elementary school shooting dies

The widower of a Texas elementary school teacher killed in a shooting has died of a heart attack days just days after his wife was killed. Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, suffered a fatal heart attack on Thursday, two days after his wife died in a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the couple's nephew, John Martinez, and a close family friend confirmed.

